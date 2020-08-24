Godfall on PS5: Release date, trailer gameplay, multiplayer and more

We don’t know a ton about the PS5 launch library, but we do know that Godfall is one of the first major games we’ll see on the platform. This “looter-slasher” comes courtesy of new studio Counterplay Games, and should help the PS5’s first wave of early adopters get their action/RPG fix. It’s also coming out for Windows 10, for those who prefer the PC route.

Fan reaction to Godfall seems split between “this is exactly what the PS5 needs” and “this sounds like a lot of buzzwords cobbled together into a game.” Either way, it’ll launch more or less alongside the PS5, and that alone might make it worth checking out, particularly if there aren’t many other exclusives in the system’s launch library.

PS5 release date, price, specs, controller and pre-orders

PS5 games list: Every major title announced so far

Here’s what we know about Godfall so far, and what we’d still like to learn.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Godfall is currently slated for a late 2020 launch. The bad news is that we don’t yet know anything beyond that.

Will Godfall launch right alongside the PS5? Will it come out a month later? Will Godfall be available on PC first, and PS5 after that? It’s hard to say, particularly since we don’t have a definitive release date for the PS5 yet.

For now, expect Godfall to be out before the end of the year, and sometime near the PS5’s launch. We should have more precise information within the next few months.

Godfall trailer

In case you’d like to see Godfall in action, you have a few options at your disposal. On August 6, Sony released a substantial gameplay trailer, which should give you an idea of how the game will look and play:

Godfall gameplay

Whatever else you can say about Godfall, its pitch is straightforward enough. In the game, you take control of a warrior who’s skilled in wielding multiple weapons. Godfall is an action/RPG, so you’ll fight enemies in real time with your swords, dual blades, polearms, warhammers and greatswords. Learning enemy patterns and avoiding attacks seem like they’ll play a role in combat, while you’ll also be able to build up your character’s abilities over time.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

The game’s main selling point, however, is that you’ll be able to collect a lot of loot. Like Diablo or Borderlands, Godfall will throw new gear at you constantly, and you’ll have to decide how to mix and match weapons and armor to create the ideal version of your character. Many of the Godfall developers previously worked on Destiny 2: another story-driven action game with lots of items to collect and skills to customize.

If nothing else, Godfall sounds admirably straightforward: Fight enemies, collect loot, customize your character, and repeat until the game ends. There are no microtransactions, so anything you want in-game, you’ll have to earn for yourself. Whether Godfall sounds like a worthwhile timesink or a prettier version of something you’ve seen before largely depends on what you like to play.

Godfall multiplayer

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Like Gearbox’s other loot-heavy series, Borderlands, Godfall will support cooperative multiplayer. While recruiting other players isn’t necessary to finish the game, you’ll be able to drop in and drop out of other players’ games for impromptu multiplayer sessions. Parties are capped at three people, however, so if you want to tackle Godfall with a group of friends, you’ll have to keep it small.

As for whether PS5 and PC players will be able to join forces, that remains to be seen. Counterplay hasn’t said anything about cross-play functionality yet. PlayStation platforms have a mixed record when it comes to cross-platform play, so we’ll have to wait and see what kind of options are available.

Godfall price

(Image credit: Gearbox)

There’s no official price for Godfall yet, although $60 seems like a reasonable bet. (Playasia, one of the few retailers to offer a pre-order for the game, has $60 listed as a placeholder.) There don’t appear to be any fancier, more expensive versions of Godfall planned, although it’s possible that the game might be priced differently on the PC and PS5. We’ll know for sure within a few months.