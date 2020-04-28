Stimulus check direct deposit: How to get your IRS payment faster

Don't wait on the mail. Getting a stimulus check direct deposit to your bank is likely the fastest way to get your $1,200 coronavirus check from the IRS, as the IRS is mailing physical checks out in separate waves.

How long could it take for the US Postal Service to send you that check? A House Committee on a Ways & Means report filed by Chairman Richard E. Neal notes that "paper checks will be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which could take up to 20 weeks."

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that this timetable is also the "safest way" for the government to get you your money.

Before you get started, make sure you have your information. That starts with your social security number and other personal details, then moves onto your Adjusted Gross Income for 2018 or 2019 and then ends with basic banking info you can find on a check, or at your bank's website.

How to sign up for stimulus check direct deposit

1. Open https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

2. Click Get My Payment.

3. Click OK.

4. Enter your Social Security Number (SSN), date of birth (you can manually write it in, in the MM/DD/YYYY format), street address and ZIP/postal code. Then click Continue.

5. Click Enter Bank Information.

6. Fill out your 2018 or 2019 tax return information, with your Adjusted Gross Income (Line 8b on your 2019 Form 1040 or 1040-SR, or Line 7 on your 2018 Form 1040), and details on if you received a refund or owed money.

7. Enter your banking information for the deposit. Your routing number is the 9-digit string in the bottom left corner of your checks. The bank account number is to the right of the routing number.

You've set up Direct Deposit with the IRS, for expedited delivery of your stimulus check!

How to get banking info without a checkbook

But what if you can't find your checkbook? Visit your bank's website or download their app. Once you sign in, you can find these details in your account information.