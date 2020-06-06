Stimulus check 2 update: Senate vote date, eligibility and latest status

Stimulus check 2's fate is in the hands of the U.S. Senate, and based on the latest update it seems the government is torn on whether a second — and final — round of the stimulus check is needed as the country moves to reopen.

And now that unemployment on a downward trend, with President Trump announcing the rate is now 13.3% — an improvement from the 14.7% reported in April — the future of stimulus check 2 is murky.

Should the government approve stimulus check 2, the next round of legislation will be the last act Congress passes to aide the country with the financial setbacks of the pandemic, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) McConnell also said it would be smaller.

Although many people are still wondering where their first stimulus payment is from the IRS, another economic impact package with stimulus check 2, called the Heroes Act, could designate more relief money for taxpayers.

The House passed the $3 trillion relief package on May 16 that, among support for front line workers, includes a stimulus check 2 of up to $1,200 per person (or $2,400 for married couples.)

Starting on June 1, the Senate began deciding whether to approve the bill for taxpayers or draft an entirely new stimulus plan. It may mean waiting a few weeks before making a final decision and passing the bill off to the president, though.

Will you qualify for stimulus check 2? The criteria hasn't been set, but it's likely those who receive the first stimulus check will receive the second one, even if the check size decreases. People who make less than $75,000 a year according to their most recent tax return qualify for the first round's entire $1,200 payment. Married couples, meanwhile, received a $2,400 payment if they have a joint total income of $150,000 or less.

There is certainly demand for a second round. According to a WalletHub Survey, 84% of Americans want another stimulus check.

And if you're still wondering where your first payment, this stimulus check app tracks status of your payment. You can also call the IRS phone number to get your questions answered by a live representative. The USPS's Informed Delivery service offers stimulus check notifications, so you can know exactly when your payment has been placed in your mailbox, too.

Here's everything we know about stimulus check 2, including when it might be approved by the Senate and sent out.

As of this week, the Senate has ended its recess and is debating a new stimulus bill. The Heroes Act, which passed in the House in May by a vote of 208-199, includes a second round of stimulus checks, as well as economic relief for state governments and frontline workers. But it seems the Senate wants to create its own plan.

Newsweek reports that the GOP is reluctant to spend more money given the current national debt, and may want to wait "until they study closer how the aid they've given so far has impacted people."

The Senate may decide more emergency funding is not necessary at this time, pointing to states reopening as evidence of economic improvement, as well as improving jobs data.

If the Heroes Act is approved, then eligible Americans could see the stimulus check 2 in the coming weeks or months. The IRS would likely need to complete a majority of the first round payments before printing the next wave of checks. According to a report in Forbes, individuals will have the opportunity to receive their money either by direct deposit in a bank account or a paper check.

President Trump and members of the Senate have communicated that they're open to negotiating a second round of payments. As reported by CNBC, he said, “I think we’re going to be helping people out” and “getting some money for them." He added that the U.S. could take “one more nice shot” at a stimulus payment.

In addition, Senior White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNN that another phase of stimulus is “pretty likely,” but that was when unemployment was believed to get as high as 23%.

If a stimulus check 2 does come to pass, it could be the last wave of financial relief.

"We're taking a look at a fourth and final bill," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on May 29 according to CNBC. He says the decision will be made in "about a month," with the amount based on current financial needs and not "where we were three months ago."

The Senate reportedly began discussing the Heroes Act on June 1, but that date is not confirmed. When asked about when the Senate would start talks about another stimulus bill, Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, told CNN, "After the recess."

The Senate has said they would not discuss the Heroes Act until after the Memorial Day holiday. That passed on May 25, and we're starting to see conversations about the next proposed stimulus package begin.

Those discussions, though, suggest that the bill passed in the House will not be approved as written. There is going to be debate around amending the Heroes Act which could take days, if not weeks.

As these negotiations take place, we'll learn more about what to expect from the Heroes Act.

Stimulus check 2: Eligibility

If you were eligible for the first stimulus check, you'll also be eligible for stimulus check 2.

People who earned $75,000 or less per year according to their most recent tax returns qualified for the entire $1,200 stimulus check. Married people, or joint filers, who earn under $150,000 per year were eligible for $2,400.

Those who earn more, up to $100,000 per year, received a prorated amount.

You can use this online calculator to see how much you could expect from a second round of stimulus checks.

While the Cares Act denoted a qualifying dependent as someone aged 16 and under, the second stimulus check would remove that age restriction, as reported by The Motley Fool.

Stimulus check 2 calculator: How much will you get?

There’s no guarantee that stimulus check 2 will pass, but it could be useful to know how much you money you'll get as you look into your next few months of personal finances. It’s also useful to read up on the best ways to spend your stimulus check if you don’t already have a plan for your payment.

Although the stimulus check 2 qualifications haven’t been set by the government, this free online calculator offers a value estimate based on the criteria for the first check.

How it works: Go to https://www.omnicalculator.com/finance/stimulus-heroes. Complete the short questionnaire. Enter how you filed your taxes (single/joint), how many children you have and your adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2019.

Stimulus check 2

The Republicans are expected to challenge the bill, with early indications suggesting their staunch opposition might mean it is dead in the water already. Even if the bill is passed by the Senate, President Trump would then need to sign it into law in order for it to take effect.

However, according to a statement of administration policy from the President’s office, it’s noted that if the HEROES Act is presented to Trump “his advisors would recommend that he veto the bill”, which further puts the future of a second round if stimulus checks in doubt.

This bill comes in the wake of nearly 1.9 million US workers filing for unemployment in the last week, according to the US Labor Department. That brings the total number of unemployment claims in the US to a staggering 43 million, a number that could help spur a second stimulus check into action.

Note that the HEROES Act would make taxpaying immigrants and their families eligible for federal stimulus payments regardless of their legal status, according to a report on Vox. However, Republicans in the House have argued that the relief funds should be for US citizens only.

Stimulus check 2: Why do we need round 2?

That depends who you ask. While some are in a better way now that states are starting to reopen, $1,200 might not cover the expenses for people who have lost their jobs or their businesses.

While the pace of job loss is slowing, a record-breaking 43 million people have already filed for unemployment since the pandemic began, according to CNN. However, regular initial claims have fallen in every report over the past 10 weeks.

More people could still be laid off though. Financial technology firm SimplyWise reported that 63% of Americans require a second stimulus check if they're expected to pay bills.

Students are also set to benefit from the HEROES Act if it passes the Senate, as the Act would offer up to $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness for those who are considered “economically distressed borrowers” and hold federal or private student loans.

To be considered a distressed borrower, a student needs to meet criteria where they are clearly struggling with debt, including being unable to pay anything per month towards their federal student loan or be in default of their private sector loan, or have their student loans in some form of deferment or forbearance situation.

Monthly stimulus check: Is $2,000 per month possible?

Forbes reports that a bill to provide monthly payments of $2,000 to Americans within a certain age and income bracket is "gaining steam" with some congressional supporters. The House bill was put forth by Rep. Time Ryan (D-OH) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA.)

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) lead another Senate bill that proposes $2,000 for every U.S. citizen each month until the pandemic ends.

Despite both the House and Senate working on monthly payment bills, there could be too many roadblocks for either to pass. Not only would $2,000 create an enormous expense for the government, but it would be difficult to identify those who truly require financial support.

Stimulus check 2 alternatives

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) have introduced the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act. As reported by Forbes, this would give up to $2,000 per month to anyone earning up to $120,000 per year, and the payments would last until three months after the end of the pandemic. Married couples would receive up to $,4000.

The Senate is looking at other viable alternatives to a second round of stimulus checks. According to CNBC, Republicans are backing a proposal to cut payroll taxes. However, while this would give some Americans bigger paychecks, those who are unemployed would not benefit.

Some Democrats are pushing for beefing up unemployment benefits to provide relief. Bu just because lawmakers are considering alternatives does not mean a stimulus check 2 is not happening.

$4,000 stimulus check: What is the Skills Renewal Act?

Four senators have come up with a bipartisan proposal that could pay as much as $4,000 to those who've lost their jobs in recent months. They include Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), as well as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

As reported by Forbes, the Skills Renewal Act could be an alternative to the Heroes Act. The proposal would offer a fully-refundable $4,000 tax credit that would cover the costs of re-training workers with skills that are “expected to be in high demand by employers in the coming months.”

According to The Motley Fool, those who receive this tax credit and they'd have until the end of 2021 to get the training eligible to receive it. In addition, the $4,000 credit amount would be fully refundable.

Eligible programs as part of the Skills Renewal Act would include traditional degree programs as well as certificates, apprenticeships, and other work arrangements. Distance learning would also be included.