Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream sees a return to Champions League action for the knockout stages after a lengthy winter break.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City channel, start time The Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream takes place today (Tuesday, February 15).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester City emerged at the top of Group A to get to this stage, finishing ahead of Paris Saint Germain to do so. Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, finished behind Ajax in Group C.

The Portuguese side are also second in their domestic league. They were engaged in a chaotic match with first-placed Porto on Friday night which saw five players sent off — four as the result of a 40-man brawl at full-time. That finished in a draw, but Sporting had won their two previous matches.

Pep Guardiola’s team had a far more serene weekend, cruising 4-0 past Norwich City on Saturday. Raheem Sterling seems to have found form once again, scoring a hat-trick. They are unbeaten in six games in all competitions, with just one draw amongst those results

They might sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, but Pep Guardiola’s side are under a lot of pressure when it comes to the Champions League. They came close last season, loosing in the final to Chelsea, but it is the competition the club are now most desperate to win.

Guardiola himself seemed to acknowledge this pressure in the pre-match press conference, warning that “to do better than last season is not easy.” He will be up against relative rookie Ruben Amorim. The 37-year old has been in charge of the Lisbon team for less than two years, but did manage to deliver the club’s 19th league title last season.

Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker will not feature for the visiting side in the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream. Record signing Grealish is suffering with a shin injury, while defender Walker was sent off against RB Leipzig in the group stage and must serve a three-game suspension. Meanwhile, forward Gabriel Jesus remains out due to an injury picked up on international duty with Brazil in January.

While the Premier League champions will be expected to overcome the Premeira Liga champions over this two legged tie, Sporting did actually win the last time the two met. They knocked out Manchester City on away goals in the Europa League round of 16 back in 2012.

Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves, who was previously at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is a player attracting some attention around Europe. Manchester City will also have to be wary of Paulinho, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, including three in the Champions League.

The home side will want to put on a good show as one of the best teams in Europe pays them a visit. See how it goes with the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream, which we will show you how to watch below.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus. Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.