Spain vs Italy: How to watch UEFA Nations League semi-final live stream

After Croatia qualified for the UEFA Nations League final, it’s time to find out who will join them. Here’s how you can tune in to today's Spain vs Italy live stream from anywhere with a VPN. Anyone in Spain can watch free on RTVE. Those in Italy can tune in free-to-air on Rai.

Spain vs Italy live stream date, time, channels The Spain vs Italy live stream takes place Thursday, June 15

► Time 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

• U.K — Watch on Viaplay

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Fubo.TV or Sling TV

• Watch FREE — RTVE (ES) Rai (IT)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a bumpy ride for Italy since they were crowned Euro 2020 champions at Wembley Stadium almost two years ago. They failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and lost the opening match of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, however, they did come through a testing group that featured Germany, England and Hungary to reach their second straight Nation League finals.

They also appear to have finally discovered a striker who can be a threat, with the Argentine-born Mateo Retegui scoring two goals in two appearances for the Azzurri. Coach Roberto Mancini will also be able to call upon several players who reached the finals of various UEFA club competitions this season, such as Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella and Federico Dimarco.

While the Italian side will feature many of the players that helped them win the Euros, Spain have undergone a seismic change in recent times. They have a relatively new coach in Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique late last year, and have made a huge overhaul to their squad. Just six of the players that featured in the Nations League semi-final 18 months ago made the cut this time around.

Back then Spain ended Italy’s world-record 37-game unbeaten run but now they will be without influential midfielder Sergio Busquets, who has retired from international football, and the injured Pedri, who has excelled since taking on the role previously held by Xavi and Andrés Iniesta. La Roja can still call upon the experience of Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata and Rodri, while in Gavi they have a precocious young talent.

Team news:

Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Moreno, Rodri; Rodrigo, Gavi, Pino; Morata.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Toloi, Frattesi; Barella, Jorginho; Spinazzola, Immobile, Zaniolo.

Can Spain reach another Nations League final or will it be Italy lining up against Croatia in Rotterdam? Find out by watching a Spain vs Italy live stream, which we’ll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Spain vs Italy live stream wherever you are

The Spain vs Italy live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favourite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Spanish or Italian. service, you'd select Spain or Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE, RaiPlay or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Spain vs Italy live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Spain vs Italy live stream on FOX as well as other UEFA Nations League matches this year.

If you don't have cable, you can pick up FOX as part of Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Your other option is with Sling TV Blue, which carries Fox in select markets (drop your ZIP code into their website to what channels are offered). Sling starts at $40 per month, and the first month available cut-price at $20 right now.

The Spain vs Italy game is also streaming on ViX Plus, which costs $6.99 per month and also offers access to a whole host of Spanish-language content including original series and exclusive movies.

If you already use these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Spain vs Italy live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue in order to watch Fox, if Sling has it for your market. This costs $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Recent deals have included 50% off for your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and it's streaming every single UEFA Nations League match. Plus, it offers access to dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Spain vs Italy live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Spain vs Italy live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Spain vs Italy live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, a Spain vs Italy live stream will not be shown on free-to-air TV but you can still see who reaches the final as all of the UEFA Nations League games will be streamed on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage of the Nations League which costs £14.99 per month, however, there is a special deal currently running that makes it £59 for the year if you sign up for 12 months.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Spain vs Italy live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Spain vs Italy live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Spain vs Italy live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all the UEFA Nations League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Spain vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Spain vs Italy live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.