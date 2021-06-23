Sony WF-1000XM3 Prime Day deal just beat the AirPods Pro

Even as Amazon Prime Day comes to a close, there are still plenty of great bargains to be had, especially on smaller products that might get overlooked in the rush for big-ticket items like TVs and laptops.

One deal you don't want to miss: Sony's award-winning wireless earbuds are at the deepest discount we've ever seen. The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are normally $230, but Amazon is selling them for $148, a full $82 off. They offer a fantastic alternative to Apple AirPods thanks to excellent battery life and active noise cancellation — not to mention stellar audio quality.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: was $230 now $148 @ Amazon

Sony's WF-1000XM3 brilliantly combine a true wireless design, effective active noise cancellation, high sound quality and a stark, sharp design. As one of the best premium pair of earbuds you can buy, they are a steal at this lowest ever price. (And if Amazon runs out, you can score the same price at Best Buy and Walmart.)View Deal

In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review , we loved pretty much everything about these wireless earbuds. The charging case is attractive as well as functional, the comfort and fit were excellent, even for longer listening sessions, and the noise cancelling is enhanced with a second noise-cancelling mic in each earbud.

Battery life is also great, with 6 to 8 hours of playback time (depending on whether you use the active noise cancellation), and quick charging that gives you 90 minutes of listening time after just 10 minutes of charging.

Sony's earbuds aren't well-suited to fitness use, since they're made for more casual activities, and we thought the touch controls had some room for improvement, but these little earbuds have it where it counts. Sound quality is superb, with well-balanced bass and great audio reproduction. There's a reason the Sony WF-1000XM3 earned an Editor's Choice award and have a spot on our best wireless earbuds page.

Selling normally for $230, the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds fall into premium price territory, but with today's $82 discount, it's a bargain you don't want to miss — especially as Prime Day draws to a close.

