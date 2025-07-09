Sony's most colorful earbuds just hit their lowest price ever for a limited time — I'm actually buying three of them for Prime Day now
Budget buds at a great deal price
We can't all afford the AirPods Pro 2 or Sony's flagship earbuds — and that's where the likes of the WF-C510 come in. They're not too expensive, but they bring plenty of features so that you feel like you've got your money's worth.
Now they've reached their lowest price ever in the Prime Day sales. Right now the Sony WF-C510 are just $38 at Amazon, thanks to a $21 discount. They're so cheap, in fact, that I'm going to buy three pairs — one for me, and two to stuff in a drawer in case of headphone emergencies.
Sony's budget buds don't skimp on the features. Battery life is a very solid 22 hours; they're rated IPX4, so you don't have to worry about sweat or splashes breaking they;, and they offer solid sound quality for the price. This is the lowest price ever for these earbuds.
The WF-C510 aren't going to win the best earbuds award, but they're not really supposed to. They're designed to be affordable and pack in all the features you actually need for day-to-day use.
To that end, you won't find ANC or any fancy extras you'd expect from Sony's flagships. Instead, you'll get excellent sound quality and a very comfortable fit thanks to their multitude of different eartips.
They're also positively tiny with a compact case, so you'll have no problem finding a pocket or bag to fit them in. They're a great pair of budget buds now at an even more affordable price — what more could you want?
This deal price brings them down to their lowest price ever, although it looks like it's only going to be around for a little while longer. I'd be quick on this one — if not only because I might just buy out Amazon's entire stock so that I can pop them in a drawer for a rainy day.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
