Hurry! You've got just hours left to add these Prime Day earbud deals to your basket

Prime Day is very nearly over. As the hours count down until Amazon slams those doors shut and brings prices back up to normal, you've still got a little time to get those last-minute earbuds deals.
There are big savings to be had on some of our favorite devices. There's the Bose Ultra Open, which are $229 at Amazon. Then there's the Sony WF-1000XM5 down to $198 at Amazon.
There are still plenty of Prime Day earbuds deals live — make sure you don't miss out!
Best Prime Day earbuds deals
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a cheaper way to get hold of Bose's excellent noise canceling. They block loads of noise, but also sound pretty good. 8.5 hours of battery life in the buds themselves is better than average, too. This deal brings them down to their lowest ever price.
LOWEST PRICE! The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC are a surprisingly excellent pair of earbuds. Their case might be bulky, but the buds themselves are comfortable and pack in great sound and ANC from Bose. This deal brings them under $100 by a significant margin for a new lowest price ever.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 probably don't need much explanation. These currently rank as our best ANC earbuds, with excellent sound and immaculate ANC — and this deal makes them a whole lot more affordable. Save $100 for a price that is treacherously close to their lowest ever.
Sony's transparent blue buds are a budget hero in our minds. They sound great with plenty of detail and bass, and the ANC is better than anything else at this price. We'd wager you're unlikely to see a price this low outside of deals events — so you'd best snap these up quick while the sale is still on.
The Denon PerL Pro often slide under the radar, but they're an excellent pair of earbuds that now don't cost the world. The large plate on the outside gives them great touch controls, and the sound quality is out of this world. This $60 deal saves you a bundle on some epic little earbuds.
The Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro are some great little earbuds at a price that doesn't completely drain your wallet. They've got good ANC and solid sound, and the case has a cool little screen on it that gives you a helpful battery life readout. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.
These open earbuds hang on the outside of your ears and let the sounds of the outside world in so that you don't, like, get hit by a car. They sound much better than I was expecting too, with decent bass response for something so physically far away from your ears. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.
The Nothing Ear buds are an interesting one. Beyond just sounding good and having decent noise canceling, they're also integrated with ChatGPT. That means you can ask them just about anything at any time, which is pretty cool. This deal brings them under $100 for a solid Prime Day deal.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
