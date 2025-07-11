Forget AirPods — these Sennheiser earbuds deliver way better sound and are 41% off for Prime Day now
True audiophile sound, you can thank me later
It's the last day of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales, which means today is your very last chance to secure a killer discount on your favorite tech.
If you're looking for a fantastic pair of earbuds that makes music sound the way God intended, I've got you covered. My favorite earbuds are currently down to their lowest ever price — and yes, they're wired.
Right now, you can grab the Sennheiser IE 200 for just $94 at Amazon U.S. and for £109 at Amazon U.K. If you're an audiophile who appreciates being able to hear every single note in a song, these earbuds are for you — I'd personally pick them over Apple AirPods any day.
The Sennheiser IE 200 buds are ideal for audiophiles and music technicians as they feature a wide soundstage and fantastic instrument separation. The bass sounds powerful while vocals sound crystal clear. The earbuds are very lightweight and comfortable too.
Fret not, my British comrades! The Sennheiser IE 200 earbuds are discounted in the U.K. too, currently available for £20 off at Amazon U.K.
I'll be honest: I haven't stopped thinking about the IE 200 earbuds since I tested and reviewed them. In my IE 200 review, I gave these earbuds 4.5 stars and the coveted Editor's Choice Award. They sound downright fantastic and are extremely powerful for their size, and they'll have you appreciating music in a whole new way.
They feature a braided cable which gives them a premium edge, and the wires are detachable too so you don't have to worry about not being able to use the IE 200s if the stock cable breaks. They are mighty comfortable and lightweight too, and their cables wrap around your ears to ensure they don't fall off.
Bonus: they feature an anti-tangle design. I can't tell you how many hours I spent as a teenager trying to untangle my wired buds, so this is a blessing.
As for the sound, featuring a frequency range of 6Hz-20KHz, the IE 200s can reproduce most sounds accurately, and boy do they make music sound absolutely incredible!
Sound technicians will also appreciate Sennheiser's patented True Response technology, which helps reproduce sound with precision so you can appreciate every single instrument in a song. Bass response is outstanding while vocals and details are super clear and distinguishable.
Today is your last chance to secure an outstanding deal on these wired earbuds. They'll make you forget about wireless buds, trust me. The IE 200s are currently 41% off at Amazon U.S. and 16% off at Amazon U.K. Me? I'd even pay full price for them, so this deal is too good to pass up.
Don't forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog, where we're covering the best discounts on TVs, earbuds, cameras, laptops and more! And it's also your last day to secure some great freebies.
