Sling TV just got $5 more expensive: What you need to know

Sling TV, one of the best streaming services to help you cut the cord, just got more expensive.

The price of Sling TV's packages is increasing by $5. The changes are immediate for new subscribers and take effect for existing customers on the first bill after Jan. 22.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are going from $25 to $30 per month. Subscribing to both packages will cost $45 per month, up from $40.

In a note to customers, Sling President Warren Schlichting said the price hike is due to the rising costs that programming partners are charging the company.

"Sling doesn’t own the networks you watch—we have to pay programmers for their channels so that we can provide them to you, and the price of programming has been going up," he wrote. "Unfortunately, we have to share those rising prices with you, so we can continue to provide you with the same great experience you’ve come to expect from Sling."

The service has also expanded its offerings in recent months, including new channels such as FOX News, MSNBC and HLN to Sling Blue and the addition of free cloud DVR. Schlichting also noted that Sling has added more than 100,000 on-demand titles since 2015.

Sling TV's Blue tier, which offers more than 40 channels, has remained the same price since its launch in 2015. Sling Orange, with its 30+ channels, was once $20; last year, Sling raised the price to $25. Each tier offers different channels, with some crossover. You can tack on extras, such as a sports package, for a premium. For Sling Blue and Orange with all the bells and whistles, you'll now pay $70 a month.

The competition for your streaming dollars is heating up, with Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus now available and HBO Max launching next May. But Sling TV is one of the few services that actually aims to replace cable. We still love Sling TV for its low price and solid selection, and the price increase doesn't change that fact.