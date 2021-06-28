Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live stream — how to watch Wimbledon match online

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich match time Williams vs Sasnovich is currently scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. ET tomorrow (June 29). This first round match is taking place on Center Court.

In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Sling starts as low as $10 for the first month thanks to a current sale. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

The Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live stream will be one of the most-watched matches on the second day of Wimbledon. That said, this may be an easy one to call in advance: Williams is the World's 8th-ranked women's tennis player, while Sasnovich is all the way at No. 100.

This match starts Williams' journey for her 24th Grand Slam title, but no matter how it goes down, she will not be able to get revenge on the woman who took her out in 2019. Simona Halep, who won the women's title in the last Wimbledon, tore her left calf muscle in May, and had to pull out of this year's competition.

Williams' quest for another title may be easier than it could have been, as other notable competitors have also dropped out. Naomi Osaka is also not here for Wimbledon 2021, having decided to not compete after dropping out of the French Open.

When it comes to finding Williams' next challenge, we look forward to a potential round 3 matchup between her and Angelique Kerber — who beat Williams in the 2018 Wimbledon final.

As for other contenders, few are doubting Coco Gauff's ability to surprise and shock the world. That's in addition to Ash Barty (No. 1) and Aryna Sabalenka (now No. 2 seed), as well as Petra Kvitova, who's still dealing with an ankle injury.

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live streams in the UK are free

We have reason to be jealous of U.K. fans, who will get to see Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live streams for free on the BBC.

Where this match winds up is TBA, but options include BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

After signing up, you just download and install Express VPN on your laptop, phone or other device and select your home location's servers. Then, just boot up the streaming service of your choice, and enjoy Wimbledon like you're back home.

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live streams in the US

In the U.S. Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel. Matches start at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It's unclear which channel will have this specific match, we'll update when we learn more.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and Tennis Channel in the Sling Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich live streams. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.