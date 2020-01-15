Holy pig skins! This Super Bowl-ready 65-inch 4K TV is just $350

With Super Bowl LIV just a few weeks away, you might be looking for Super Bowl TV deals to prepare for watching the big game. If you're considering a larger set with sharp picture quality, this Walmart sale may be for you.

Walmart took $550 off the Sceptre U650CV-U. The 65-inch 4K TV now costs $350, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen since Black Friday.

This 65-inch 4K TV offers Ultra HD performance on a sizable screen. It might not have smarts, but the low price makes it worthwhile. Besides, you won't be looking to skip Super Bowl commericals. View Deal

Sceptre isn't the most premium TV manufacturer, but it makes good sets for a great price. And considering this 65-inch model usually costs $900, it's pretty ridiculous that Walmart is offering it for less than half of that right now.

This Sceptre set supports 4K Ultra HD viewing, meaning you won't miss the movement on the field. With a 2160-pixel resolution, you should be able to spot the ball no matter how sly a team's play.

Three HDMI ports allow you to connect multiple devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia after Super Bowl Sunday. The TV's dual 10-Watt speakers should satisfy most living rooms, too.

