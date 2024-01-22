Samsung's answer to the AirPods Pro 2 are 'in the works' for a 2024 release date

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 missed the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, but they're very much "in the works" for later this year, according to a new rumor.

A tiny tweet from WinFuture's Roland Quandt came on Monday morning with the words: "Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro incoming. That's it. That's the tweet." This corroborates earlier reporting by SamMobile’s sources who said back in November 2023 that Samsung's answer to the AirPods Pro 2 were coming in 2024.

Unfortunately, neither the earlier report nor today's tweet offer much in the way of new specs, features or pricing information on the upcoming true wireless earbuds.

When could we see the Galaxy Buds Pro 3?

"Incoming" leaves a lot of room for interpretation. It could mean that they're coming next week or, well, anytime really.

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were released in January 2021, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 came out in August of 2022. Both early February and August feel like probable scenarios of the Buds Pro 3's release date, but our money is on February with a launch price of around $249 to match the AirPods Pro 2.

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra go on sale January 31, it makes sense that Samsung will want to release a comparable new pair of earbuds shortly afterwards to capitalize on the buzz. (You can preorder the new Samsung Galaxy S24 models right now.)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offered 24-bit HiFi Sound, Bluetooth 5.3, stronger active noise cancellation (ANC), and a pressure-reducing design plus 3D sound, Bixby voice activation, customizable sound settings, one-tap pairing with Samsung devices and reverse wireless charging.

If the new Galaxy Buds Pro 3 offer anything less, we'd be surprised, but hopefully we'll have the exact specs — and maybe a review model — sooner rather than later.