Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 key specs just tipped — and it could be cheaper than ever

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is set for a probable launch next month, and so far the rumors point to a much improved version of one of Samsung's best foldables. There might be a lot to be excited about in the upcoming foldable, but a new leak hints at a low starting price for the Fold 4 that could really be the cherry on top.

According to popular leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is set to get a new set of storage options. Most companyies take the route of increasing phone storage but Samsung seems to be reducing it. Don’t get us wrong — this is definitely welcome news.

Going by the leak, this time the Fold 4 could come in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. For comparison, the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 came only in two storage options — 256GB and 512GB. These were priced at a massive $1,799 and $1,899. A new lower storage option could mean a lower starting price for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If that’s the case, we have to say, Samsung found a pretty ingenious way of doing it.

pic.twitter.com/1kku5CAQdUJuly 13, 2022 See more

Evan Blass’ tweet also mentions a fresh color palette for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Potential colors include beige, gray-green, phantom black, and burgundy red (possibly similar to the one we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra). The red might be limited in availability and the leak points to the fact that it might only come in a 256GB and 512GB version. The new colors are refreshing compared to the limited black, silver and green options that were launched with the Fold 3.

The Fold 4 also recently popped up on the FCC’s database (opens in new tab), giving us a glimpse into the phone’s specs. We had recently heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be an absolute powerhouse thanks to its rumored use of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip — this rumor got corroborated as the FCC filing for the phone shows that the Fold 4 is all set to take advantage of Qualcomm Gen 2 Smart Transmit technology and means it will definitely come with a Qualcomm chip.

In terms of connectivity, the Fold 4 looks like it will have the standard Bluetooth and NFC and will also range from 2G to 5G. Not much else is mentioned in the FCC filing, and we don’t have a confirmed date for the launch of the phone either.

We also recently heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been tipped to get a 50MP main camera , which would be a very welcome upgrade. And after the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we hope Samsung has a holster for the S Pen on this phone as well.