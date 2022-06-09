Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date may have just leaked

We may have the release date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 thanks to leaker/YouTuber Jon Prosser. It sounds like all three of these devices will arrive in just a couple of months, and in an interesting array of colors to boot.

As Prosser claims in the tweets below, the announcement for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5, as well as their pre-orders opening, will take place on August 10. The retail launch will then supposedly follow on August 26.

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2)S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26Fold 4Phantom Black, Green, Beige Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10Launch Aug 26Flip 4Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, BlueAnnouncement / pre-orders Aug 10Launch Aug 26June 8, 2022 See more

The other thing Prosser has to share is color options for all three devices. For the Z Fold 4, he claims you can choose between Phantom Black, Green or Beige, while there will be Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue on offer for the Z Flip 4.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is allegedly getting offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes, just like the Galaxy Watch 4. The smaller model will come in either Phantom Black, Silver or Pink Gold according to Prosser, while the larger one will be offered in Phantom Black, Silver or Sapphire.

There will be just Phantom Black or Silver options for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, a new model that is rumored to offer a hardier titanium and sapphire glass build. However, it may also lack a bezel for controlling the watch, one of the Galaxy Watch line's signature features.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 both look to be minor revisions on the established Galaxy Z Fold 3/Galaxy Z Flip 3 formula. The biggest expected changes for the Z Fold are a new shorter and wider body for a more comfortable screen shape inside and out, plus upgraded cameras, possibly the same as those Samsung used on the Galaxy S22. The Z Flip 4 on the other hand may get a slightly larger outer display, but will otherwise offer only similar internal upgrades to the Z Fold 4, like a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip or extra storage space.

All these are just rumors for now. But at least we'll only have to wait a couple of months to find out if these are true, it seems.