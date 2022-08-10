Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date, price, specs, colors and more

Update: Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review is live. Check out our first impressions.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has taken the path of evolution over revolution for the company's new foldable flagship phone. At first glance you’d be hard-pressed to see any major differences.

But they are there. From slimmer bezels and a lighter chassis to a less visible under-display camera on the main tablet-style display, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the cumulation of a mix of nips and tucks carried out by Samsung’s engineers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also a multitasking powerhouse, thanks to Android 12L software that includes a new taskbar along the bottom of the screen. And this foldable has an improved rear camera array that puts its suite of sensors on par with those of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

In short, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shaping up to once again see Samsung top our list of best foldable phones. So read on for everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available to pre-order today and has a release date of August 26.

Prices start at $1,799 in the U.S. and £1,649 in the U.K. for the 256GB model, £1,769 for the 512GB version, and a hefty £2,019 for a model with 1TB of storage. You’ll have a choice of three colors: Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black.

People who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 through Samsung.com (opens in new tab) between August 10 and August 25 can get a suite of bonuses, such as a complimentary upgrade to the next storage tier and $100 worth of Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs

Price from $1,799 Main display 7.6 inches AMOLED (120Hz, 2176 x 1812) Cover display 6.2 inches AMOLED (120Hz, 2316 x 904) CPU Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Wide camera 50MP (f/1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85 ̊) Ultra-wide camera 12MP (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123 ̊) Telephoto camera 10MP (f/2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, 3x optical zoom, 30x Space Zoom Cover camera 10MP (f/2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85 ̊) Under-display camera 4MP (f/1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80 ̊) Battery 4,400 mAh Charging 25W (0 to 50% in 30 mins) Size closed 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.55-0.62 inches Size open 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches Weight 9.28 ounces Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (Samsung.com only)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 design and displays

(Image credit: Future)

You won’t notice a huge difference in design for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as both have a very similar overall look. But at 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.6 inches when closed and 5.1 x 6.1 x 0.24 inches when opened, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a little slimmer and more refined than its chunky predecessor.

That’s thanks to slimmer bezels around the inner display, which means it can still fit in a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED infinity Flex display with a resolution of 2176 x 1812. The refresh rate goes from 1Hz to 120Hz allowing for smooth performance when the action demands it or a near static screen when mostly unchanging information is being displayed, thus saving on battery consumption.

The outer 6.2-inch display now has a wider 23.1:9 aspect ratio, which means it’ll feel a little less squeezed in at the sides than the Galaxy Z Fold 3; the outer display was arguably one of the major weaknesses of the past Fold phones. In the hand this is noticeable, as is the slight weight reduction, which sees the Fold 4 hit 9.28 ounces versus the 9.55 ounces of the Fold 3.

Yet despite this weight reduction, Samsung claims the Fold 4’s ultra-thin glass is now 45% stronger than before, meaning it should last longer and ward off potential damage.

Sadly, while S Pen support is present, there's still no holder for the Samsung stylus; we’ll likely have to wait until the Fold 5 for that. But you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case that has a built-in S Pen holder.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 basically has the camera array of the Galaxy S22. Samsung dropped the 12MP main camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a 50MP sensor, which should enable it to capture more detail and let in more light, according to Samsung. Pixel binning to 12MP images is likely to be used to render final images. But with more image data to work with, photos captured with the main camera should be notably better than those of the Fold 3.

The 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto camera have the same specs as before. Some software tweaking should deliver improved photos, though we’d need in-depth testing before we draw any conclusions there.

Modes like a 30X Space Zoom, Rear Cam Selfie, Dual Preview and more promise to let you access features with the cameras that make sense on a foldable phone.

(Image credit: Future)

The front-facing camera on the “cover” display is a 10MP snapper as before, but the under-display camera on the internal display has been improved.

It still uses a 4MP sensor, but thanks to the improved ultra-thin glass, it’s now even less visible, even on something like a bright white web page.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features and software

(Image credit: Future)

While the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been refined, Samsung has arguably done a lot more work on the software side, especially as the Fold 4 will be the first device to ship with Android 12L. There are now a suite of features designed to help make Android and One UI work better with the foldable form factor.

For example, more apps are optimized to be used in a “Flex Mode” where the phone is propped up a little like a very small laptop. And those that aren't now have access to a Flex Mode Trackpad, which used the bottom segment of the Fold 4 as a form of trackpad to allow users to navigate the top scree without obscuring what’s going on.

But the most notable addition is the new Taskbar. This adds a bar of popular or recently accessed apps, a bit like the taskbar of a Windows PC, which you can access easily without bouncing back to a home screen. The idea here is multitasking becomes a lot easier.

And with the Taskbar recognizing a mix of gestures, you’re able to quickly switch apps to full or split-screen modes or put them in pop-up windows. Multitasking was decent on the Fold 3, but it should be even better for Samsung's flagship foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 CPU, battery life and charging

Standout specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 include the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. This is the most powerful Snapdragon chip around, often seen in dedicated gaming phones, and promises to make the Fold 4 a proper powerhouse, especially as all three models come with 12GB of RAM as well.

Storage comes in at a somewhat standard 256GB, then 512GB and topping out at a healthy 1TB, which is really for true power users and app hoarders.

The new Snapdragon chipset promises more power efficiency, which is handy as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 4,400 mAh battery, the same as the Fold 3. So a more power-efficient chip could deliver improved battery life.

A 25W wired charger can juice the battery up from 0% to 50% in around 30 minutes, though you won’t find it in the box. And wireless charging is rated for 10W wireless charging. Again, the same as the Fold 3; we’d have liked a boost in charging wattage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 outlook

(Image credit: Future)

Refinement is the best word to describe the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s not a huge departure from its predecessor, which is a little disappointing in some ways, as we’d like to see more from one of the leaders in the smartphone world.

But refining the best foldable phones is no bad thing. And we’d be confident that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the foldable phone you’ll want if you’re after a phone and tablet in one device — and you're willing to pay for it.

Of course, true testing will reveal all. So we’ll reserve our final judgments until our full review, when we’ll tell you if the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth your time or if you should flip to another of the best Android phones.