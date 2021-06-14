Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch date tipped for August 27

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could go on sale August 27, ushering in a new generation of foldable phones.

That's according to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who claims that his sources say that August date is slated for when the phones will start shipping. However, there's no information as to when the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be officially announced by Samsung, and it's important to note that Prosser has a mixed track record.

The reveal of Samsung's next foldable phones has long been tipped for August by regular leakers. July has also popped up as a potential launch date, but August has been the month Samsung tends to reveal new flagship-grade phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 could end up being Samsung's only remaining high-profile phone launches this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 has been assumed dead or postponed and a recent report claims the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be postponed due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to have an under-display selfie camera on its internal display, as well as S Pen stylus compatibility. There's even a rumor it could get a notable price cut to make it more attractive to early adopters.

However, the Z Fold 3's main rear camera array is said to be identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 2's from last year. And it's still probably going to be much more expensive than Samsung's other flagship phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, aside from reportedly skipping over its second generation to line up with the Z Fold's numbering, is also rumored to get a few interesting changes. Its exterior display could be getting larger according to leaked images and unofficial renders of the phone, while other rumors claim it could have a larger battery and an improved hinge mechanism.

It looks like we'll have to wait a little longer before we finally see if these rumors come to fruition. But if you want a transforming Android handset right now, then check out our list of the best foldable phones.