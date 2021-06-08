Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drop rumored — and it’s big

Foldable phone fans who've found the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip to be a little out of their budget are in for a treat. According to the latest rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung may launch both handsets at a lower price than their predecessors.

The news comes from SamMobile, and while it doesn't elaborate on its sources, it says it's "heard" that both devices will be getting a more consumer friendly price tag. Apparently the difference between this year's and last year's models could be as much as 20%. That's a potential savings of up to $400.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 debuted at $1,999 for the 256GB/ 12GB RAM model — the only storage variant available. The Galaxy Z Flip Galaxy Z Flip 5G retailed for $1,449 initially, but Samsung knocked the price down permanently to $1,199, for a savings of $250.

Further reducing the price means we could be looking at a Galaxy Z Flip 3 that comes in at under $1,000. The Galaxy Z Flip's price drop would make it one of the cheapest foldables on the market, alongside the Moto Razr. If the Flip 3 undercuts it, it'll be the cheapest foldable phone we've seen to date. And given its more fun and youthful aesthetic and branding, that move seems like a no-brainer; your target demographic needs to be able to afford your products.

Alternatively, it could be that Samsung is prepping to launch at least two variants of each phone this year. Samsung offers two Galaxy Z Fold models in China already, with an extra SIM card slot and unique color scheme available for the second model, so it's not completely out of left field. We may see cheaper versions of both foldables alongside the more premium offerings.

We're excepting Samsung to announce both devices at its summer Unpacked event this July or August so we'll know more in just a couple of short months.