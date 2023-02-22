Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get the upgrade we’ve been waiting for

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the best foldable phones, and judging from rumors that’s especially true for current foldable champion Samsung. We’ve already heard rumors about significant display upgrades to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and now there’s a few more details about what that could entail.

Notable Samsung Leaker Ice Universe posted two separate tidbits about the Z Flip 5’s display. The first claim was that the phone’s outer screen would be roughly square shaped (opens in new tab), and later added that it may also encompass the camera module (opens in new tab) in the process.

That wraparound screen looks similar to one from leaked Motorola Razr 2023 renders, albeit with a slightly different camera lens arrangement. Not that we’re complaining about the prospect of multiple foldables having bigger displays.

The Galaxy Z Flip range is certainly due an upgrade in that department anyway. There had been rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would come with a larger exterior screen, only for the phone to come with the same 1.9-inch display as the Z Flip 3.

Thankfully we’ve already been hearing  rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would come with a bigger screen. Leaker Ross Young claimed that the phone’s external display would be larger than the Galaxy Flip 4, and over 3 inches in size. Ice Universe also claims that the screen will also be larger than the 3.6-inch display found on the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Having a larger external display could mean we can do more with a Z Flip 5 without opening it. Previously models have let users control music, see notifications and take selfies from the outer display. But unfortunately there’s only so much you can do with less than 2 inches of screen space. 

More space means more potential, and it’d be interesting to see whether Samsung gives users the chance to access full apps without unfolding their phone first — something the Motorola Razr 2022 already offers.

Unfortunately, we’re still in the rumor stage right now, and there’s no guarantee that these details are correct. But stay tuned to Tom's Guide as more leaks pop up. 

