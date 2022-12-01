Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 just got tipped for two big display upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get the big upgrades Samsung's smallest foldable's been crying out for for years, says display expert and tech tipster Ross Young in a new subscriber-only tweet (opens in new tab).

If you can't read the tweet yourself, basically Young claims two things about the next-gen Z Flip. The first of those is that the outer cover display will be over three inches across, much larger than the current 1.9-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Z Flip 4's cover screen is currently only useful for notifications and acting as a photo viewfinder, as it can't run full apps due to its size. A three-inch display would probably still be too small for proper use like the Galaxy Z Fold 4's cover display, but would open up more possibilities for users.

However, Young told us earlier this year that the Z Flip 4's cover screen would be larger, something that didn't come to pass. Perhaps we shouldn't take this rumor completely seriously just yet, since Samsung has clearly changed its mind on enlarging this screen before.

The second tip Young has to offer is that Samsung will be introducing a new hinge design to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, something that would help make the seam across the display look less visible. Creases on foldable screens are currently unavoidable due to their design, but anything that makes the crevasse in the middle of the display less obnoxious would be welcome.

Other rumors for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, expected alongside the Z Flip 5, could help us learn what else is in store. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently rumored to be built with lighter materials, and to possibly use a wider crease that's not as deep as the current Z Fold 4 crease, and therefore not as noticeable overall. Samsung may also focus on adding improved cameras to the Z Fold 5, which we'd love to see on the Z Flip 5 too, but seems a less likely addition for the smaller foldable given its lower price.

Looking back at previous Samsung foldable launches, we should see the new Galaxy Z models appear around the end of summer or the start of fall in 2023, a year after the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 arrived. Rumors are currently thin on the ground, but we'll be looking out for more to add to or support the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 rumors we've heard so far.