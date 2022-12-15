Oppo Find N2 Flip just got announced — and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be scared

The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are coming, and if you're able to buy them, they could be the new best foldable phones around.

Announced at the company's annual Inno Day presentation, and costing the equivalent of $1,150 (roughly £932/AU$1,700) and $860 (around £697/AU$1,271) respectively, these two flexible phones have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in their sights. The bad news is that the larger Find N2 is China-only for the time being. However, the Find N2 Flip is getting a global launch at the start of next year, including "most European countries." This could mean U.K. users will at last have a second small foldable option to pick from alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Let's start with the Find N2 Flip, Oppo's first vertical-style foldable. On its face, it looks very much like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, especially when opened, exposing its 6.8-inch variable refresh rate 120Hz OLED display.

However, closing the Find N2 Flip reveals a portrait-oriented 3.2-inch cover display, much larger than the 1.9-inch outer screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and what Oppo calls the "largest cover screen on any flip phone." It should make snapping photos with the phone closed or viewing your notifications far easier than it is on the Samsung.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Speaking of cameras, the Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 50MP main camera and 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 32MP selfie camera. Those fill the same roles as the Galaxy Z Flip 4's cameras, but it uses 12MP main and ultrawide cameras and a 10MP selfie camera, potentially providing a detail advantage for wide shots but nowhere else.

Inside the Find N2 there's a Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, the MediaTek equivalent of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which should hopefully offer similar levels of performance and battery efficiency to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo's also managed to squeeze a 4,300 mAh battery in the Find N2 Flip, a full 600 mAh more than the Z Flip 4's battery. The cell should also power up faster thanks to Oppo's 44W charging, which promises to fill the Find N2 Flip in 57 minutes.

Oppo Find N2

And what of the larger model? Oppo had more to say about this model but unfortunately for users looking for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 alternative, the Find N2 is staying in China for the time being.

(Image credit: Oppo)

It's a shame for several reasons, a big one of which is the Find N2's camera array. 48MP ultrawide camera (also capable of macro photography), 50MP main, and 32MP 2x telephoto camera, with Hasselblad color tuning like previous Oppo Find series and OnePlus flagship phones.

On the front there's a 32MP selfie camera, and another on the inside, although unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, this one isn't under the display. That will interfere with whatever you're looking at on the Oppo's inner display, but should mean it takes better quality images than the Samsung under-display camera.

Oppo's stuck with its unique squarer phone shape for the Find N2, although it's still pretty large when unfolded, measuring 7.1 inches and offering a variable 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 1,550 nits of maximum brightness. The outside is much smaller, measuring 5.54 inches but in theory should still be easy to use thanks to the wide profile of the screen and 1,350 nits max brightness. Oppo's promised a less visible crease too, which would make the inner display more immersive.

Even with the reduced crease, and a new hinge design, Oppo's offering its own version of Samsung's Flex Mode. This lets you open the phone at any angle within a given range, letting you stand the phone up for taking photos or watching video more stably.

On the inside, the Find N2 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the same chip Samsung uses in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its 4,520 mAh battery is equipped with 67W charging, capable of a full charge in 42 minutes. That's both higher capacity and faster than the Z Fold 4's battery specs.

With all of that packed into a body that's lighter than some non-foldables like the iPhone 14 Pro Max (233g/8.2 ounces for the vegan leather-backed model), the Oppo Find N2 looks just as potent as the Find N2 Flip. It's a pity that Oppo seems to think nobody outside of China wants this phone.

Samsung likely won't have any new foldables to show off until next August, a year after the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrived. The rumors for these devices are scarce for now, but Samsung really needs to up its game now that the Oppo Find N2 series here, not to mention the newly revealed Honor Magic Vs and the rumored Google Pixel Fold, also on the horizon for next year.