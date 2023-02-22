Motorola Razr 2023 leaked renders give first look at impressive outer display

Samsung may be the current king of foldable phones, but a next-generation Motorola Razr flip phone could challenge its reign. Following the launch of the Motorola Razr 2022 last year, there appears to be an upgraded version coming in the near future — and these renders could be our first look.

The images of the alleged Motorola Razr 2023 come from long-time leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab), who posted them on his private Twitter account. The stand-out feature here is the giant outer display, which takes up roughly half the phone — and is significantly bigger than last year’s model.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The exterior screen on the Motorola Razr 2022 was no slouch, with 2.7 inches of real estate and 573 x 800 resolution. But this one looks even bigger and appears to encompass the camera module as a result. And those cameras adopt the punch-hole design, with no massive notch getting in the way.

We suspect the screen will follow its predecessor’s example, and let users access full Android apps, rather than widgets, without having to open their phone.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The images show shortcuts to a number of common apps, like the weather and calendar, alongside an icon for the app drawer. That suggests there will be some quick access to the software you have installed.

Plus, like various foldable phones before it, the images show that the outer display will include notifications and a battery level.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Blass doesn’t reveal anything in the way of specs, or a potential release date, so these renders are all we have to go on right now. Obviously, Motorola has a lot of competition in the foldable space this year. We’ve already seen the launch of the Oppo Find N2 Fold and Find N2 Flip, and Samsung will no doubt come up with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year — the latter of which is also said to come with a larger outer display.

Other companies appear to be testing the waters of the foldable phone business as well. OnePlus has the foldable OnePlus V, and it’s rumored that the Google Pixel Fold could finally launch later this year. There’s also some suggestion that other foldable concepts could be revealed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week.

Blass has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks, though nothing is ever confirmed until it’s officially announced. Still, if these renders are representative of the 2023 Motorola Razr, we’re in for a good-looking device. Here’s just hoping it has the specs and performance to match.