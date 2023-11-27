Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra screen leak hints at surprising design tweak

A recent leak, posted to X has stated that the screen on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will not be completely flat. The user, who goes under the handle @roderSuper, claims that the screen has a 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezel. This would refute any claims of Samsung aiming for a completely flat screen in their next device.

This leak would counter the leaked images that arose last week. The images indicated that Samsung was aiming to flatten the screen. This would remove the design that has been one of the main visual aesthetics of the ultra model.

The leak also claims that the top and bottom bezel sizes are half the size of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Bezels on the left and right are the same size as on the prior model. This indicates that Samsung is aiming to reduce the screen curvature on their ultra model.

The screen curve has been an issue for some users on prior models. This is down to an issue that can arise when using the S-pen. There have been some complaints about using the pen on a curved screen. The issue has to do with the pen slipping down the side of the screen while in use. Samsung knows about the issue and may have minimized the curve on the S23 ultra to try and compensate.

We will know more about how the screen will affect the S-pen usability when the S24 Ultra is made available. So far it seems that Samsung is aiming for a mid-January release in 2024.

Of course, there's more than just the screen that's set to change when Samsung unveils its next flagship. The S24 Ultra is hotly tipped to get a new 50MP telephoto lens (an upgrade from the current 10MP one) and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in every region.

But the most fundamental change for the device could be a software one, with Samsung planning to embrace generative AI in its upcoming handsets. We're already seeing the benefits of AI on the likes of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, so it's hardly surprising that Samsung will be aiming to keep pace with Google's software smarts.