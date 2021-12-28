Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped to get 1TB storage

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could come with a hefty 1TB of onboard storage, potentially challenging the mighty iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

SamMobile reported that Samsung may be working a 1TB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is set to be both the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The origin of this claim wasn't linked to any solid source, but given Samsung equipped 2019's Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB of storage, this rumor is not beyond the realms of imagination.

Whether this notable chunk storage option will facilitate some enhances photography features, such as the rumored AI detail enhancement mode for the 108MP main camera, or whether it'll simply be an extra amount of storage space for power users, has yet to be made clear.

As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a whole, it's set to have a much sleeker design than its base sibling by forgoing the camera module and opting for a smooth and almost-flat design, if these dummy unit photos are to be believed. In it, we see small protrusions only for the cameras themselves, and not a single large one for the whole camera array.

Other rumors regarding the Galaxy S22 Ultra note that it may be made available in black, green, white and dark red colors and could feature a 6.81-inch display with only slightly curved sides. The unit may come sandwiched with a full glass back.

As for release date, it seems that after a slight delay, the Galaxy S22 range has been tipped to launch on February 9. Samsung will likely host a reveal event before then. But we've not got long to wait before we see if these rumors bear fruit, and if the Galaxy S22 Ultra is worthy of being one of our most anticipated phones of 2022.