Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks stunning in new dummy unit photos

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may indeed wind up using that name but with each new image that surfaces it looks more and more like a true replacement for the Galaxy Note.

The latest leak comes from Twitter user @hypark22, who has shared four photos of an alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy unit in black. The other rumored colors for this flagship phone include burgundy, dark green and white.

(Image credit: @hypark22)

This black model, assuming it looks close to the final version, looks pretty stunning in black, complete with squared off corners and a nearly flat back. That's right, there's barely a camera bulge at all; the lenses barely protrude from the body of the phone.

It's not that easy to make out, but you can see that there's an S Pen holster with pen inserted on the bottom left corner of the phone. And this has been one of the most eagerly anticipated features. The Galaxy S21 Ultra offered S Pen support, but you needed a special case in order to house the stylus.

#GalaxyS22Ultra pic.twitter.com/593ZUofl3TDecember 26, 2021 See more

Other rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and an improved main 108MP camera with a new detail enhancement mode for taking sharper shots.

The other cameras are tipped to be a 12MP ultra-wide lens and dual 10MP telephoto cameras capable of 3x and 10x zoom, plus a 40MP shooter up front. A 5,000 mAh battery should provide plenty of power and the S22 Ultra is tipped for faster charging this time around at 45W. We‘be also heard about the possibility of 65W.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to debut in February alongside the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus at an Unpacked event. But first we should see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE debut in early January based on the various rumors. It’s going to be a very busy first two months of the year for Samsung.