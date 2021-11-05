Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra first leaked photos appear — yup, it's a Galaxy Note

Leaked images of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra have appeared and the handset is piquing interest across the internet. Not only do current images show a beautiful phone, but they corroborate rumors that the S22 Ultra would be basically a Galaxy Note in all but name.

Front Page Tech shared several photos, which show the curved display, waterfall quadruple camera layout and thickness to accommodate the S Pen. The site also reported that Samsung had pushed the Galaxy S22 launch into February, with some rumors saying the company did that to make room for the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

With a slot for the S Pen, it's hard to even call this a Galaxy S phone. The rounded edges, block design and thick body all look more Note than ever before. It's almost eerie seeing how radical of a shift this is from the Galaxy S21 Ultra's design, except for the camera array.

These photos further confirm the P-shaped camera layout shown in leaked device and case renders. Front Page Tech claims that there will be four cameras: 108MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 10MP 10x telephoto.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to measure 163.29 x 77.87 x 9.05mm — or 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.4 inches. Rumors currently peg the display to measure 6.8 inches diagonally, down from the Galaxy S21 Ultra's 6.9 inches. We expect the Galaxy S22 series to debut the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 895/898 processor, and we'd guess the phone will have 12GB of RAM to go along with the new powerful chip.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

As the Galaxy S22 Ultra's release draws nearer, we expect to see and hear more about it. Samsung phones tend to have many leaks leading up to its launches, so be on the lookout for tidbits from known leakers like Ice Universe on Twitter.