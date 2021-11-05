Samsung Galaxy S22 colors just tipped — here’s all the rumored options

We've gotten a new hint as to what colors Samsung is planning for next year's Galaxy S22 release. And it sounds like Samsung plans to shake things up from the Galaxy S21.

The information about Galaxy S22 colors comes from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who has a strong track record on picking up details from phone makers' supply chains. In a tweet this week, Young laid out the likely color options for all three expected models of the Galaxy S22.

Specifically, Young says the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will come in black, green, pink gold and white options. Black, green and white are also slated for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Young says, along with a Dark Red option.

If that forecast pans out, it would mark a bit of a departure for Samsung. The company typically has a couple color variations between its standard and Plus models — the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus only had a violet color in common, for example. Similarly, the Ultra version tends to have just a couple of less flamboyant colors, though Samsung has offered navy, titanium and brown versions of the Galaxy S21 Ultra exclusively through its website.

Phone Colors Galaxy S22 (rumored) Black, Green, Pink Gold, White Galaxy S22 Plus (rumored) Black, Green, Pink Gold, White Galaxy S22 Ultra (rumored) Black, Dark Red, Green, White Galaxy S21 Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Gray Galaxy S1 Plus Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom Red, Phantom Gold Galaxy S21 Ultra Phantom Black and Phantom Silver Galaxy S20 Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink Galaxy S20 Plus Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black Galaxy S20 Ultra Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray

Galaxy S22 colors: How they compare to the iPhone and Pixel

The leaked colors not only give us insight into which direction Samsung is headed with next year's S22 release, it also indicates how Samsung's flagship could stand out from the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6. Those two flagships offer multiple color options as well, but in both cases, Apple and Google have gone with more muted shades.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I currently use a pink iPhone 13 for testing, for example, and it's such a light shade, it looks like a white piece of laundry that's been washed with something pink, leaving behind more of a tint than a bold color. The Google Pixel 6 has a pop of color above its horizontal camera bar, but the shade taking up most of the phone's body and is fairly light as well.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung follows that trend or strikes out in its own direction with more assertive shades of the black, green, pink gold, white and red that are among the leaked options. As a fan of brighter colors, I'm hoping for the latter.

Galaxy S22 outlook

Ross Young's tweet contains one other detail about the Galaxy S22 family — he expects production to begin in early December. That would put the phone in line to arrive in February, which backs up current rumors about the Galaxy S22's release.

The Galaxy S22 is expected to usher the usual assembly of performance and battery improvements. Samsung is also rumored to be working on the cameras to improve color captured by the devices' array of lenses. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, in particular, is being touted as a successor to Samsung's Galaxy Note lineup, right on down to its included S Pen.

We should find out what colors the Galaxy S22 comes in — as well as other features — by early February if the rumors of an early 2022 release are true.