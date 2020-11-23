Samsung Galaxy S21 is imminent — here's the proof

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has taken another step closer to launch, since it was just granted certification by Indian regulator BIS.

RootMyGalaxy (via SamMobile) found a listing in the database of Indian regulator BIS for a Samsung phone with the ID of SM-G991B, allegedly the model number for the basic Galaxy S21. The listing doesn't reveal any new juicy specs, but the fact it's there means we can start to look forward to the Galaxy S21's grand unveiling.

The phone was granted approval on November 20, a month in advance of the approval date of the Galaxy S20 last year by BIS. That fits with the rumors that claim the S21 series is launching in January this year, instead of around February and March time like it has for the past several years.

(Image credit: RootMyGalaxy)

From what other rumors have said, it sounds like this change in dates is a tactical decision. The new iPhone 12 series is providing some stiff competition to the existing S20 range, not to mention other strong competition in the Android phone space like the OnePlus 8T. Therefore it looks like Samsung wants to get a new flagship with the latest hardware out fast, to avoid losing potential sales to Apple, OnePlus and others.

All phones have to go through a country's approval process before it can be sold there, like with the FCC in the U.S. So with the launch window for the S21 rapidly approaching, we may see the S21 appear in more certifications like this soon.

A lot of the S21's specs have already been leaked. We can expect three models in different sizes, the S21, the S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra. All of these will share a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and use the same processor, either a Snapdragon 875 or an Exynos 2100 depending on where you buy them.

The S21 and S21 Plus will share the same camera array too, consisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The S21 Ultra has a far more impressive setup. It uses a 108MP main camera, and while it has the same 12MP ultrawide as its cheaper counterparts, it gets two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with 3x magnification and another with 10x magnification.

Time will tell if these rumors end up being true. But with a January launch seemingly just around the corner, we won't have to wait long to see if the Galaxy S21 is a smartphone worth upgrading to.