Galaxy S20 unveiled: Release date, price, specs and news

Following months of poorly kept secrets, the Galaxy S20 range is official. Samsung unveiled the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus and 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra today (Feb. 11) at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.

All three phones sport vastly improved cameras, headlined by the S20 Ultra, which features has an exclusive 108-megapixel primary lens. 5G is also onboard, as well as fast refresh rate 120Hz displays and the largest batteries ever packed into Galaxy S-series devices.

Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20. For a deeper dive into each respective model, check out our Galaxy S20 hands-on, Galaxy S20 Plus hands-on and Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on.

Galaxy S20 specs

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S20 Ultra Display (Resolution, Max. refresh rate) 6.2-inch AMOLED (3200x1440; 120Hz) 6.7-inch AMOLED (3200x1440; 120Hz) 6.9-inch AMOLED (3200x1440; 120Hz) CPU Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB/16GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Triple: 12MP main; 64MP 3x optical telephoto; 12MP ultra-wide Quad: 12MP main; 64MP 3x optical telephoto; 12MP ultra-wide; time-of-flight Quad: 108MP main; 48MP 10x lossless hybrid zoom; 12MP ultra-wide; time-of-flight Front Camera 10MP 10MP 40MP Dust/Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Battery Size 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Weight 5.5 ounces 6.5 ounces 7.7 ounces

The Galaxy S20 starts at $999, while the Galaxy S20 Plus will set you back $1,199 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost $1,399. All devices can be pre-ordered beginning Feb. 21 and ship on March 6.

All three devices will start with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra can be optioned up to 512GB for an additional $150 and $200, respectively. In fact, the $1,599 configuration of the S20 Ultra adds an extra 4GB of RAM, for a total of 16GB.

The S20 Plus and S20 Ultra can be purchased through each of the big four U.S. networks — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — and will make their way to discount carriers and MVNOs in time. Interestingly, the regular Galaxy S20 will not be offered by Verizon, as it lacks mmWave 5G connectivity (more on that below).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Galaxy S20 5G connectivity

All three Galaxy S20 models utilize Snapdragon 865 processors, allowing them to support 5G data — though the cheapest and smallest S20 is at a disadvantage compared to its pricier and larger siblings. That 6.2-inch model can connect only to lower-speed, broad-coverage, sub-6GHz 5G, whereas the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra can also connect to faster, albeit shorter-range millimeter wave (mmWave) networks.

Because of that, the $999 Galaxy S20 will miss Verizon, which right now exclusively uses mmWave for its 5G infrastructure. However, you'll still be able to buy the regular S20 through the other three prominent American wireless providers because they're relying on sub-6GHz technology for the bulk of their 5G at the moment. Later in the year, Verizon expects to add sub-6GHz to its existing mmWave network.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Galaxy S20 cameras

The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra all feature new camera hardware completely reimagined from the ground up. The S20 and S20 Plus share 12-MP main lenses, along with 64-MP telephoto shooters capable of 3x optical zoom and 12-MP ultrawide cameras. The S20 Plus adds a fourth sensor, for time-of-flight.

However the S20 Ultra is where things get really interesting. That $1,399 variant has its own 108-MP main lens and 48-MP telephoto that can capture 4x optical zoom, 10x "lossless" hybrid zoom and up to 100x digital "Space Zoom." The S20 Ultra also utilizes the same 12-MP ultrawide and time-of-flight optics as the Plus version.

Galaxy S20 displays

No matter which Galaxy S20 you opt for, you'll get a 120Hz AMOLED display with quad-HD+ resolution. Interestingly, 120Hz mode is limited only to when the phones' displays are programmed to show content at full-HD+ resolution. The 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 has the highest pixel density, owing to it having the smallest screen of the trio.

Outlook

The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra are the most ambitious smartphones Samsung has ever launched — and also among the most expensive. However, between their breakthrough camera hardware, innovative displays and 5G connectivity, they also may justify their high price tags. Stay tuned for our full reviews on all three Galaxy S20 models coming soon.