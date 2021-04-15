Samsung Galaxy Book Pro release date, price, specs and leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro may be the start of the show at Samsung's April 28th Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to unveil some new additions to its PC lineup.

Leaks suggest it will be a high-end laptop with premium components available in both 13-inch and 15-inch chassis. The Galaxy Book Pro could offer some serious competition against the best of our best laptops, and it's expected to stand out at April's event alongside two sibling laptops: the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 and the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.

The former appears to be a convertible 2-in-1 variant of the Galaxy Book Pro with similar internals, while the Galaxy Book Go appears to be an ARM-based offshoot.

While we won't know for sure what Samsung is unveiling until April 28th, what follows is a roundup of everything we've heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

Samsung hasn't given any details yet about what it plans to announce at its April 28th event or when those products might hit store shelves. For now we can only guess at when the Galaxy Book Pro may debut and ship.

But we can make a pretty educated guess, based on leaks and prior product launches. Samsung's launched a lot of new laptops these last few months, including the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G and the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The company began taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Chromebook 2 roughly a month after it was announced in January, and if the Galaxy Book Pro follows a similar timeline we could expect to see it shipping as soon as next month.

That would validate a February leak from inveterate leaker WalkingCat, who published some purported marketing materials for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and an expected Galaxy Book Go with the claim that both are "coming in May."

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro price

If the leaked specs for the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro prove true, we expect Samsung to price this device like a premium laptop.

The Galaxy Book Pro is expected to go on sale in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, presumably with customizable component configurations, so the price range for either model is likely to vary widely depending on your needs.

(Image credit: SafetyKorea via 91mobiles)

However, based on the details leaked so far and the price of extant Samsung laptops like the Galaxy Book Ion, it's reasonable to expect the 15-inch model of the Galaxy Book Pro to retail at a starting price of at least $1,100, if not more, with the 13-inch model presumably costing a few hundred bucks less.

If Samsung can get these laptops to market by May it also gives the company some breathing room before the much-anticipated debut of the MacBook Pro 14-inch later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro design

We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro's design thanks to some leaked images of product renders and certification photos.

Those photos suggest both the Galaxy Book Pro and its convertible 2-in-1 cousin, the Galaxy Book Pro 360, will sport full-size keyboards, big trackpads, and very thin bezels around the AMOLED screen. We expect these notebooks to be available in a range of colors, including blue, silver, white, white, navy, and gold (though not all colors will be available on all models).

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We also expect the Galaxy Book Pro to support Samsung's S Pen and incorporate a Thunderbolt 4 port, with the option to configure it for LTE connectivity.

The Galaxy Book Pro will likely debut alongside the Galaxy Book Pro 360, which appears to be a variant with similar internals and a 360-degree hinge which allows you to spin the screen all the way around, effectively transforming it into a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro display

Few details have yet emerged about what to expect from the display on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

So far, we believe both the 13-inch and 15-inch models will sport AMOLED screens and offer support for Samsung's S Pen.

With an AMOLED screen and the option to order the Galaxy Book Pro with a discrete Nvidia GPU, it's likely that the laptop will be able to deliver some pretty stunning visuals.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro specs

So far, leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will ship with Intel 11th Gen processors and embedded Intel Iris graphics, with an option to configure it with an Nvidia MX450 mobile GPU. However, that discrete GPU option may only be available on the 15-inch model.

If those leaks prove true, we expect the Galaxy Book Pro to offer some stiff competition to the top performers in our best laptops list, including the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro announcement details

We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which has been teased by Samsung with the promise that "the most powerful Galaxy is coming."

If you want to tune in live and find out for yourself, this Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, April 28th as a virtual livestream on the Samsung website starting at 10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT.

Those who would rather not watch it on the company's website will also have the option to tune in via Samsung's YouTube page. We don't expect any in-person opportunities to go hands-on, what with the ongoing pandemic, but we look forward to getting some of these laptops in for review so we can put them through their paces.