Red Sox vs Rays live stream: How to watch MLB games online

Red Sox vs Rays start time, TV channel Red Sox vs Rays starts today (Aug 4) at 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT / 11:40 p.m. BST. Game 2 of the series has the same start time. Both games air on NESN and Fox Sports Sun.

The AL East's mid-card goes to bat with Red Sox vs Rays live streams tonight and tomorrow. The teams, which meet at the Trop, are limping into this two game series thanks to getting routed by other AL East rivals over the past few days, with Bosting swept by the Yankees and Tampa Bay getting routed by the Orioles.

Today's pitching matchup sees Boston's Nathan Eovaldi start, and he's clearly one of the highlights in the Sox's lackluster season, going 1-0 (2.45 ERA, 8Ks, 11.0 IP). Tampa's got Charlie Morton (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 11Ks, 9IP) who is proving that strikeouts aren't everything.

This game feels like a tossup, since both teams aren't coming in with much in the way of confidence. Tomorrow (Aug. 5), we'll see Martin Pérez (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 7K) take the mound, and he's going up agains the Rays' Ryan Yarbrough, who's 1.54 ERA tilts that game in Tampa Bay's favor.

Here's everything you need to watch the Red Sox vs Rays live streams:

How to avoid Red Sox vs Rays blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Red Sox vs Rays. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Red Sox vs Rays live streams are kinda hard to find for those who have cut the cord, being exclusives for local sports networks. That's right, you'll need Florida's Fox Sports Sun or New England's NESN to watch. For both, your best bet is FuboTV, but since regional limitations may apply (and they don't specify how that works), Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to NESN (available in select regions), it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports. Fubo also just got ESPN.View Deal

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in the UK

While BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021, Red Sox vs Rays won't be on any of its channels.

MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll need MLB.TV to see Red Sox vs Rays, as TSN and SportsNet don't have the game. If you're thinking of subscribing, though, recognize that the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.