PSVR 2 specs leak just revealed killer upgrades for PS5

Sony's PSVR 2 is set to be quite the upgrade from the original PSVR if new leaks are true. Gamers who've managed to bag a PS5 can look forward to VR gaming in 4K, and an even more immersive experience thanks to the headset's reported haptics motor.

UploadVR cites "multiple sources" that have shared the PSVR 2's specs, and it's going to be a much more refined piece of kit than its predecessor. We knew this would be the case when Sony unveiled its PSVR 2 controllers that replace the basic wands of the PS Move. But these rumors suggest the PSVR 2 could outshine the Oculus Quest 2 in terms of the display.

The Oculus Quest 2 offers 1832 x 1920 per eye resolution, while the original PSVR offers just 960 × 1080 per eye. According to the PSVR 2 report, the next-gen headset will boast a resolution of 4000 × 2040 — 2000×2040 per eye.

In terms of rendering, the PSVR 2 will work smarter by utilizing foveated rendering. That means that anything in the users' peripheral vision that isn't being looked at directly will be rendered in lower quality. That'll reduce the rendering workload for the hardware, but hinges on keeping up with the eyes' rapid movements so as not to break immersion.

Another welcome touch is inside-out tracking. Now that Sony is ditching the PS Move controllers, the headset's onboard cameras will be used to track the position of the new orb-shaped controllers instead.

Of course, the one downside is that the PSVR 2 won't be wireless. It'll feature a USB-C type cable that plugs into the handy port at the front of the PS5. Although given that the rest of the hardware has been upgraded and refined to such a degree, we can't bemoan the existence of a single cable too much.

The list of leaked PSVR 2 specs paint quite the tantalising picture, but as always, none of this is confirmed. However, if you're committed to the PS5 ecosystem, you might want to start saving now. It's undoubtedly going to be a step up from the PSVR.

Sony has unequivocally stated that the PSVR 2 won't be launching this year, but we have had news of one of the first PSVR 2 games coming to the platform. Meanwhile PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is convinced that VR gaming will be "huge" so expect Sony to pull out all the stops for its next-gen VR headset.