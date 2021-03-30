First PSVR 2 game just revealed — what you need to know

Sony has confirmed that PSVR 2 is on the way for the PS5, utilising many of the DualSense controller's features for a more immersive experience. Six games have already been revealed for PSVR this year, and they may wing their way to the next-gen headset, but the first PSVR 2-exclusive title has just been revealed as well.

Pavlov Shack is a scaled-down, free to play version of Pavlov VR, a CS:GO-like tactical VR shooter. Pavlov Shack is currently available for Oculus Quest, and developer Vankrupt Games just confirmed it’s also coming to PSVR 2.

PSVR2, psvr1 doesn't have the fidelity for PavlovMarch 29, 2021 See more

Vankrupt Games founder and CEO, David Villarreal, announced the news on Twitter, alongside the price that he says will be $24 "in the Oculus Store and everywhere." He says the studio decided on a flat price across platforms in order to have "less TOS conflicts across Steam, Oculus and PlayStation."

A Pavlov Shack beta is also rolling out and will be "free everywhere too where applicable." Villarreal went on to say that Pavlov Shack won't be coming to the original PSVR headset, as it "doesn't have the fidelity for Pavlov."

The game is the first to be officially confirmed for Sony's next-gen VR headset. Though the original PSVR's lower power isn't stopping other new releases from launching on it: a PSVR spotlight at the beginning of the month showcased six new titles launching for PSVR this year.

These included After the Fall, Zenith, Fracked, Song in the Smoke, Doom 2 VR Edition, and I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar. All six games are launching this year for PSVR, which is compatible with PS5 with the use of a special adapter which you can get for free from Sony.

We know the PSVR 2 isn't launching this year, with Sony making that clear in its announcement of the new headset, but we have had a peek at the PSVR 2 controllers. Sony is ditching the PS Move wands and making dedicated peripherals that resemble the Oculus Touch. Sony is seriously backing VR for this upcoming generation, so expect more games to be announced for the PSVR 2 as we head towards launch.