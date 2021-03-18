PSVR 2 — Sony just unveiled new ‘orb’ VR controllers

A PlayStation blog post has given us our first peak at what the controllers for the PSVR 2 will look like, and it's a big step up.

The PlayStation Move controllers that are used on the current PSVR are officially on the way out. Instead, Sony is opting for controllers that look similar to the Oculus Touch controllers for its next-gen VR headset.

This “orb” shaped controller, will allow for a more natural grip and a significantly higher degree of free movement compared to the restrictive wand-like design of the Move controllers. Sony claims they have tested the controller for a range of hand sizes, which will be some comfort to those with big fists.

Several of the features that adorn the PS5’s DualSense are also making its way into the next-gen PSVR 2 controllers. This includes adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which should add an even bigger sense of immersion to virtual reality games.

(Image credit: Sony)

The controllers also offer finger touch detection, which enables the controllers to detect where your fingers are placed without any button inputs, potentially unlocking some interesting gameplay opportunities.

We’ve also got an insight into how the controllers will be tracked. The PSVR 2 controllers will use a tracking ring located across the bottom of the controller. This already sounds like a major improvement to us. The single-camera tracking of the Move controllers light-up rubber balls has always been the original PSVR’s Achilles heel, after all.

The biggest news, however, is contained towards the end of Sony’s blog post. Both the left and right PSVR 2 controllers will include an analog stick! Anyone who’s attempted to play a PSVR game with free movement will know what a significant addition this is. Not having to deal with the frustrating point and click movement often adopted by current PSVR games is a system seller on its own.

(Image credit: Sony)

The left controller will also feature a triangle and square button, plus an L1, L2, and the PS5’s “Create” button. The right will offer the cross and circle button, plus R1, R2, and the options button.

Sony hasn't named the PSVR 2 controllers in this post, just referring to them as “new VR controllers”. PlayStation Orbs, anyone?

We’ve also not been given a date as to when we can actually get our hands on these controllers, although Sony has already confirmed that the PSVR 2 headset won’t be launching in 2021. So our best guess would be that we’re still at least a year away from getting to actually try these out ourselves.

Hopefully, it's not too long before Sony gives a full reveal of the PSVR 2 headset itself, as well as launch information. At the moment, it's shaping up to a very impressive VR setup.