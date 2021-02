PS5 restock at Sony Direct — how to get a console when inventory returns

Update: There are no more PS5 consoles at Sony Direct. Make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 coverage for the latest updates on PS5 restock

Good news! PS5 restock is back at Sony. You can enter Sony's virtual queue by clicking on this Sony Direct link. Upon clicking on the link, you'll be taken straight to the online queue.

Once on the virtual queue, you'll have to wait to reach the front of the queue. Wait times will vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. The status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

PS5 restock at Sony Direct

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

Sold out: The Sony Direct Store has PS5 restock. You'll need to form an online queue for your chance to get the console for $499.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct

Sold out: The Sony Direct Store has PS5 Digital restock. You'll need to form an online queue for your chance to get the console for $399.

You'll need a PSN account to make your purchase. If you don't already have one, you can create an account here. We also suggest entering your address and payment info to expedite your purchase in the event you manage to snag a console.

It's worth noting that just because you've secured a spot on the queue doesn't guarantee you'll get a chance to buy the PS5. Sony clearly states "PS5 consoles are limited and not guaranteed even if you are in the queue." Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you'll forfeit your place in line.

Once you've made it to the front of the queue, you'll hear a chime (make sure to have your sound on) and you'll be redirected to the PlayStation Store. You'll then have 10 minutes to proceed with your purchase. You can purchase the PS5 for $499 or the PS5 Digital for $399.

What if you miss today's PS5 restock

If Sony Direct sells out of consoles, know that other retailers may get stock in the coming days, especially as Sony attempts to ramp up production. For instance, a Meijer PS5 restock event is expected to happen soon in-store only.