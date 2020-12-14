PS5 and Xbox Series X restock hits Best Buy tomorrow — how to get yours

Get ready! Best Buy will have Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5 restock on Tuesday, December 15 after 9am ET. The announcement was made via a blog post this morning. The next-gen consoles will be sold online only and shoppers will be able to order with curbside pickup (that way you can ensure you'll have it in time for Christmas).
If you've been following our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X coverage, you'll know that restock has been very sporadic and inventory tends to sell out fast. So to increase your chance of success tomorrow, we recommend you bookmark our page and get to Best Buy's website as early as possible.
It's worth noting that Best Buy's blog post says the consoles will go live "sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time" (after 9am ET). There's no precise time given, however, we'd fire up their website as early as possible.
Xbox and PS5 restock
PS5: $499 at Best Buy
Best Buy will have PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles in stock and for sale on December 15 at 9am ET. They will be available for sale with curbside pickup. View Deal
Xbox Series X: $499 @ Best Buy
Best Buy will have Xbox Series X in stock and for sale on December 15 at 9am ET. They will be available for sale with curbside pickup.View Deal
Xbox Series S: $299 at Best Buy
The Xbox Series S will be available for sale at Best Buy on December 15 at 9am ET. Consoles will be available for sale with curbside pickup.View Deal
