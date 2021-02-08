Presidents Day mattress deals save you $350 at Purple Mattress

We're still a few days away from Presidents' Day, but there are various Presidents Day mattress sales you can take advantage of today. One of our favorite deals comes courtesy of Purple Mattress, which is among the most popular mattress brands right now.

Currently, Purple is taking up to $150 off its entire lines of mattresses. Add a bedding bundle during checkout, and you'll get an extra $200 off for combined savings of up to $350. Purple holds a spot in our best mattress page, which makes this deal that much better.

Editor's Choice mattress Purple Mattress: was $1,149 now $1,049 @ Purple

Save up to $350: Purple Mattress is taking up to $150 off its entire lines of mattresses. Purchase a bundle and you'll get an extra $200 off for combined savings of up to $350 off. For instance, you can get the Purple Mattress (queen) on sale for $1,049 ($100 off). Add the Premium Sleep Bundle (two pillows, mattress protector, and Purple sheets) during checkout and you'll pay just $316 for the bundle instead of $516 ($200 off). View Deal

The biggest savings can be had on the best-selling Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which is $150 off. But you can also save up to $100 on the entry-level Purple Mattress (the most affordable option) and $125 on the Purple Hybrid, which is its mid-tier option.

As for Purple's bundles, the best offer takes $200 off a bundle that include two Harmony Pillows, a set of Purple Sheets, and a mattress protector. Other bundles include different types of pillows.

Purple has made a name for itself for offering premium sleep without the premium price. Its mattresses innovative comfort-gel grid design, offering comfort and support while eliminating pressure points and keeping you cool when in slumber. The gel is also highly adaptive, which means these mattresses are ideal for just about any sleep style or body type.

Make sure to follow our mattress deals coverage for the latest sales on mattresses and bedding. Or checkout our Purple Mattress deals guide for how to save on Purple mattresses.