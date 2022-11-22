Portugal vs Ghana live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022 game online

The Portugal vs Ghana live stream will see Cristiano Ronaldo begin his final World Cup campaign against a Ghana side who have had an inconsistent 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Portugal vs Ghana live stream, date, time, channels The Portugal vs Ghana live stream takes place Thursday, Nov. 24.

► Time 4 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo may be unhappy at Man Utd but he has always found solace in playing (and scoring) for his country. Ronaldo is not just Portugal’s top scorer but the top scorer for international football as a whole with an astonishing 117 strikes. With his lack of form and minutes this season, however, manager Fernando Santos might consider the unthinkable and not start his captain in this game. There are plenty of attacking alternatives to choose from with stars like Rafael Leao and Joao Felix among the best young players in Europe. The likes of Manchester-based Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva give Portugal quality all over the pitch as Os Navegadores (The Navigators) try to cement their captain’s legacy with World Cup success at last.

After starting the year finishing bottom of their AFCON group by losing to the Comoros, Ghana have had to take a look in the mirror and readjust. With manager Otto Addo no longer sharing coaching duties from February, The Black Stars managed to improve and secure World Cup qualification. The switching of international allegiance to Ghana from a number of eligible players has helped too. Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey and Bilbao’s Inaki Williams have come into a side that already had some impressive individuals such as Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and up-and-coming Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. After not qualifying for Russia 2018, a whole generation of Ghanaian stars is ready to finally arrive on the global stage.

All eyes in the football world are currently on Cristiano Ronaldo, but on their day Ghana can surprise anyone, the Portugal vs Ghana live stream will be a must-watch.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream wherever you are

The Portugal vs Ghana live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

How to watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Portugal vs Ghana live stream will be available to watch for free on the ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Portugal vs Ghana live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Portugal vs Ghana live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Portugal vs Ghana live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Portugal vs Ghana live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).