Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier free online from anywhere

Paraguay vs Uruguay sees two World Cup hopefuls lock horns with three points up for grabs. Who will come out on top in Asuncion? Keep reading for how to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!
The Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream takes place Thursday, 5 June.
• Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Fri) / 9:00 a.m. AEST (Fri)
• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)
• U.S. — Fanatiz USA
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
With six games remaining in South America's World Cup qualification process, the race for the 2026 tournament is heating up. Paraguay and Uruguay are both in the all-important top six as things stand, but neither national team is over the line just yet.
Both sides have a six-point buffer above Venezuela in the play-off spot, so the winner of this clash could potentially move nine points clear of the chasing pack. The loser, on the other hand, could end the matchday with only a three-point advantage over seventh.
Uruguay have been in poor form since last summer's Copa America, and a defeat here would leave Marcelo Bielsa's side with a sense of trepidation. Paraguay are a tough nut to crack, so we can expect this to be a hard-fought encounter.
Here is how to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.
How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay for free
If you're in Australia you're in luck as you can watch a Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream for FREE on SBS On Demand – along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.
How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Paraguay vs Uruguay live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!
How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch Paraguay vs Uruguay ive stream on Fanatiz USA, a platform which specializes in sports streaming, with a focus on events happening in Latin America.
To watch Paraguay vs Uruguay, you can pay $49.99 for the Uruguay PPV package, which also allows you to watch Uruguay vs Venezuela on June 10. Or if you want access to the majority of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers this month, go for the $99.99 deal.
Not currently in the USA but want to catch the match? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.
How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay online in the U.K.
Unfortunately, Paraguay vs Uruguay is not being shown in the U.K. We'll be sure to update this information if the game is picked up at some point.
If you're in the U.K. and want to watch your subscriptions from back home, use a good VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay in Canada
Paraguay vs Uruguay is available on the Canadian version of Fanatiz.
There are two PPV options for Canadian viewers with the same set packages as in America.
If you're usually based in Canada but find yourself elsewhere at the moment, use a quality VPN like NordVPN to access your usual subscriptions.
How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay online in Australia for FREE
Paraguay vs Uruguay is being shown on SBS on TV Down Under, and you can watch Paraguay vs Uruguay online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 09:00 a.m. AEST on Friday morning.
If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Greg Lea is a freelance soccer journalist from London, England. He primarily covers the English Premier League for Tom's Guide, but also has experience covering other European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. He is the former editor of soccer blog The Set Pieces and has had his work published in the Guardian, FourFourTwo, Goal.com, ESPN and many more. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (if you're not clued up on English soccer players, Zaha went on to become one of Palace's greatest wingers).
