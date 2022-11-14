Polestar 6: Everything we know so far

Polestar 6: Specs Release date: 2026

Price: $200,000 (estimated)

Power: 870 horsepower (targeted)

Battery range: 370+ miles (estimated)

0 to 60 mph: 3.1 seconds (targeted)

Smarts: 800-volt architecture, aluminum unibody, recycled and 3D-knit upholstery

The Polestar 6 began life as a concept car called the O2, which was revealed in March 2022. Less than six months later, Polestar announced the car will be put into production, arriving with the first buyers in 2026. It’ll be called the Polestar 6.

A sports car with a folding metal roof and seating for two adults, plus two children in the back, the Polestar 6 is similar in ethos to the delayed second-generation Tesla Roadster. Although the O2 concept featured a drone — theoretically capable of taking off from the rear deck and flying alongside the car to record video — no such option is available for the Polestar 6. Fortunately, there's plenty of other things to talk about with this EV.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Polestar 6.

Polestar 6: Price and availability

(Image credit: Polestar)

As the Polestar 6 has only just graduated from concept to production vehicle, we’re yet to find out exactly what the car will cost. In reference to the sold-out LA Concept edition, which will presumably be the flagship of the 6 range, Polestar says: “The indicative piece of the final car is $200,000.”

For now Polestar is asking interested buyers to pay a deposit of $25,000 for the Polestar 6, which has “an expected release date in 2026,” according to the car maker.

The Polestar 1 hybrid was limited to a total of 1,500 units, built over three years, but everything since the Polestar 2 has been bound for mass-production. The Polestar 6 is set to be no exception, though the LA Concept Edition will be limited to 500 units. This has already sold out, and production dates are currently unknown. However Polestar says build slots for a ‘launch edition’ Polestar 6 are still available.

Polestar 6: Range and battery

(Image credit: Polestar)

It’s still four years from reality, but Polestar has confidently set out a range of performance targets it hopes the Polestar 6 will meet.

These include a range of more than 370 miles using the WLTP test cycle. This is more than what the Polestar 2 is capable of today, with it delivering between 297 and 341 miles, depending on specification. EPA-rated figures will likely be slightly lower, as is the way with all electric cars.

Polestar hasn’t said how large the 6’s battery will be either, though it has revealed that it’ll use an 800-volt architecture. Not yet seen on any production Polestars, but offered on a handful of EVs like the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-Tron GT and Kia EV6, 800V systems deliver faster charging than the more common 400V alternative.

Using charging benchmarks set out by other 800V cars, the Polestar 6 should be able to charge its battery from 10% to 80% in about 25 minutes.

Polestar 6: Performance

(Image credit: Polestar)

Polestar has also published a set of target performance figures, including a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. Both fall some way short of the sub-2.0 second time and 250+ mph top speed promised to come under the hood of the Tesla Roadster.

But since it was announced back in 2017, that particular Tesla EV has barely been seen since. While Tesla now claims the car should arrive in 2023, we don’t know if it will live up to those lofty claims.

The Swedish firm also says the 6 will have a target power output of 650 kW, which is approximately 870 horsepower. That’s a huge amount of thrust for what should be a fairly compact sports car, at least by current EV standards.

Polestar 6: Design

(Image credit: Polestar)

Aesthetics are subjective, but we challenge anyone to look at the Polestar 6, complete with striking pale blue paintwork and white interior, and not say it’s a fantastic piece of design. We’re especially keen on the sharp angles that have become a Polestar trademark, and the way the 6’s folding roof slopes rearwards, giving the car a sense of movement when standing still.

The packaging cleverly makes space for two small rear seats, intended for children, and interior details include the brand’s familiar gold-coloured seat belts — which look a lot better than they sound.

Polestar has only shown the 6 is one specification for now, which it calls the LA Concept edition, as it borrows the same blue exterior and white interior as the O2 concept car. This model is also treated to exclusive 21-inch wheels, special graphics just ahead of the doors, and what Polestar describes as “a distinctive animal welfare-traced leather interior.”

Polestar 6: Interior and features

(Image credit: Polestar)

From what we’ve seen on Polestar’s concept imagery, the 6 will have a minimalist interior similar to that of the Polestar 2. This includes a large, portrait-orientated touchscreen display running Google’s Android Automotive operating system, complete with native support for Google Assistant and Google Maps.

A second display sits behind the steering wheel, showing speed, range, gear and other driving information. A control dial sits between the two front seats, but the cabin is otherwise one that does away with physical controls.

It’s hard to say for now whether the rear seats will be suitable for adults. We suspect they will be great for children, and potentially work for adults on short journeys, like those in the rear of a Porsche 911 or BMW i8.

Polestar 6: Outlook

(Image credit: Polestar)

We’re big fans of the Polestar 6, and love that the Swedish company reacted quickly to the positive reception it received with the O2 concept. We don’t expect the production car to look exactly like the concept, just as Honda's adorably retro Urban EV concept morphed into the larger, softer-edged Honda e. But an 870 horsepower convertible EV is still something to be very excited about.

The thought of driving a high-speed convertible sports car, with an electric drivetrain that lacks the audible drama of an engine, will undoubtedly ruffle some feathers, but we’re intrigued and can’t wait to find out what the 6 will really be like. With that 2026 release date in mind, however, we’ll have to be patient.