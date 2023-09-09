Pixel Watch 2 official as Google drops teaser video — what’s new

Google’s October event invite is extremely vague, simply promising an introduction to “the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices.” But with the iPhone 15 set to launch in just a few days' time, Google has decided to be a bit more explicit, first by teasing the Pixel 8 yesterday, and now with a short teaser for the Pixel Watch 2.

“You’re in for a good time,” promises the caption of the 15-second teaser, which we’ve embedded below.

At a glance, you’d struggle to spot the difference between the new wearable and the original Pixel Watch released last October, but there are subtle differences.

The most significant of these are visible when we get a shot of the underside of the watch. For starters, there’s a new IP68 rating, which promises a tested level of dust resistance alongside the 5ATM water resistance offered by the original model.

But more significantly, the array of sensors seems to have been redesigned. While there could be any number of reasons for this, it adds credence to the suggestion that the Pixel Watch 2 will inherit the Fitbit Sense 2’s continuous electrodermal activity sensor for measuring stress.

Finally, the crown appears smoother, more rounded, and a bit more flush to the screen.

Stress sensor aside, these may not seem like particularly compelling reasons to spend another $349 on a smartwatch (even if moving data to your new device should be easier), but the most significant changes may not be visible to the naked eye.

As well as packing some very stylish-looking new watch faces (which may or may not make it to the original wearable), the Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to sport a significantly more modern processor.

While the original Pixel Watch cut corners with the Exynos 9110 — a chipset that dates all the way back to 2018 — the sequel will reportedly come with the Snapdragon W5 that came out just last year. That should not only make the watch feel a bit nipper in day-to-day use, but also help address the Pixel Watch’s Achilles heel — a battery life that struggles to go a day without visiting the charger unless you cut back on features.

That’s unconfirmed for now, but all should be revealed in under a month’s time. The next Made By Google event is scheduled for Wednesday 4 October, where the new watch will be showcased alongside the Pixel 8.