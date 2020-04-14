Peacock TV shows and movies: What to expect from NBC's streaming service

Get ready to fly with Peacock TV's shows and movies. NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service debuts April 15 with a vast library of TV shows and movies as well as originals.
Since NBC Universal is owned by Comcast, Xfinity X1 and Flex will get the first chance to preview the new streaming service. Everyone else will see Peacock preen its feathers in July.
Peacock has been hyping the big celebrity names attached to its service, including Tina Fey (who is developing an original series titled Girls 5Eva to). However, only a few originals will be available at Peacock's April launch and some of its July premieres have been delayed due to shut-downs in film production due to COVID-19.
Other prominently hyped shows include Sam Esmail's Battlestar Galactica reboot, the adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (starring and an intriguing new series named Angelyne, about an L.A. pop star.
Peacock Premium members can also watch Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers first, without staying up late, as the The Tonight Show and Late Night programs will start streaming at 8 p.m. Eastern.
When Peacock fully takes flight in July, you will be able to made the decision of Peacock Free vs Premium. Both are ad-supported, but the premium tier costs $4.99 per month and comes with 15,000 hours of content including originals, current NBC shows and hit movies. There's another ad-free tier on top of that which costs $5 more per month. (Xfinity X1 and Flex automatically get Peacock Premium with ads, included with their subscription.)
Here's a full list of the Peacock TV shows and movies that will be offered on the streaming service during the April launch for Comcast customers and the July launch for the general public.
Peacock TV shows
Peacock will stream both classic and current NBC shows during April's Peacock Premium debut.
The service will also feature clip-based channels like the best sketches from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers and the best sketches from the SNL Vault; news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News; and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.
Here are the shows available right now:
NBC Current Season
- America'ss Got Talent: Champions
- American Ninja Warrior
- Blindspot
- Bluff City Law
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Council of Dads
- Days of Our Lives
- Ellen’s Game of Games
- Hollywood Game Night
- Indebted
- Law & Order: SVU
- Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector
- Making It
- Manifest
- New Amsterdam
- Perfect Harmony
- Saturday Night Live
- Superstore
- The Wall
- Will & Grace
- World of Dance
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Dateline
- NBC Nightly News
- Meet the Press
- Access Hollywood
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
TV library:
- 30 Rock
- Airwolf
- Alfred Hitchcock Presents
- American Ninja Warrior
- American Ninja Warrior Junior
- A.P. Bio
- Bad Girls Club
- Battlestar Galactica
- Below Deck
- Bethenny Ever After
- Botched
- The Carol Burnett Show
- Cheers
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Columbo
- The Commish
- Covert Affairs
- Escape to the Chateau
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Face Off
- Flipping Out
- Frasier
- Friday Night Lights
- George Lopez
- George to the Rescue
- Ghost Hunters International
- The Greatest American Hero
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Heroes
- Hollywood Game Night
- House
- Jay Leno’s Garage
- The Johnny Carson Show
- King of Queens
- Kitchen Nightmares
- Kourtney & Kim Take New York
- Law & Order franchise
- Leave It to Beaver
- Married to Medicine
- Million Dollar Listing NY
- Monk
- Munsters
- Murder She Wrote
- Necessary Roughness
- New Amsterdam
- Open House
- Parenthood
- Parks and Recreation
- The Profit
- Psych
- Punky Brewster
- The Real Housewives of Dallas
- The Rockford Files
- Saturday Night Live
- Saved By the Bell
- Seaquest
- Shahs of Sunset
- Sliders
- Southern Charm
- Talk Stoop
- Top Chef Masters
- Two and a Half Men
- Very Cavallari
- WAGS
- Warehouse 13
- Yellowstone
- Dateline
- American Greed
- Snapped
- Forensic Files
- Three Days to Live
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Paranormal Witness
- Final Appeal
- Aaron Hernandez Uncovered
- Killer Couples
- The Case of Caylee Anthony
- Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer
- The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway
Peacock movies
Hundreds of classic, popular film titles including:
- American Psycho
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blue Crush
- Children of Men
- Definitely Maybe
- E.T.
- Evan Almighty
- Fear
- Fletch
- Jurassic Park franchise
- Leap Year
- Liar Liar
- Lost in Translation
- Meet Joe Black
- Meet the Parents
- Monster’s Ball
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Ray
- Reservoir Dogs
- Robin Hood
- Schindler’s List
- Shrek
- The Story of Us
- You, Me, and Dupree
Peacock kids content
Peacock will also have a ton of children's programs, including:
- Curious George (original)
- Where’s Waldo? (original)
- Cleopatra in Space (original)
- Baby Einstein Classics
- Beat the Clock
- Beethoven
- Big Fun Crafty
- Care Bears
- Fievel’s American Tails
- Friendly Monsters
- Get Out of My Room
- New Adventures of He-Man
- Noddy in Toyland
- Sabrina: The Animated Series
- Top Chef Jr.
- Woody Woodpecker
Of course, that's just a taste of the massive library coming to Peacock. The streaming service will continue to roll out more library content later in 2020 and into 2021. Here's what to expect:
TV
Popular series like The Office, This Is Us, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Project Blue Book, Downton Abbey, Suits, Bates Motel, The Mindy Project, the best of the Real Housewives franchise, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Married With Children, Roseanne, Curse of Oak Island, Pawn Stars, First 48, Storage Wars, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens and Cold Case Files
Film
New movies coming to the service include The Bourne Trilogy, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, Baby Mama, Apollo 13, The Big Lebowski, Notting Hill, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, The Hurt Locker and Open Water
Kids
New kids originals including Madagascar: A Little Wild, The Mighty Ones and TrollsTopia and movies including Trolls World Tour, Croods 2 and Despicable Me
Live Events
Sports (when they return) including the Premier League, the Ryder Cup, the NFL’s new Wild Card Playoff game and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and live events like the recently announced Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s One World: Together at Home Global Entertainment Special
Peacock originals
Like most other new streaming services (like Disney Plus), Peacock will debut original shows, movies and specials. However, development and filming on many of those projects has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss said they will postpone a "significant" number of originals to 2021. “We’re all unclear when exactly things are going to go back to normal and we’re going to be able to pick up where we left off with certain aspects of the original productions,” he said. “We are very very optimistic that there’s a handful of originals that we will have."
Among those that will likely premiere this year are:
Brave New World: Based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel, the drama imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself. Alden Eisenreich, Harry Lloyd and Jessica Brown Findlay star with Demi Moore in a recurring role.
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home: The movie sequel continues to follow up on the hit USA dramedy series. The film, which is named after Tim Omundson’s Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter, will explore the marriage between Shawn, played by James Roday, and Lawson’s Juliet after the pair’s nupitals at the end of the first movie.
Punky Brewster: The 10-episode reboot of the 1984 NBC sitcom brings back original series star Soleil Moon Frye to reprise her role as the titular character, alongside Cherie Johnson as Punky’s best friend, and new stars Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband.
Saved By The Bell: The sequel series features new leads Josie Totah and Dexter Darden starring alongside original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez.
More originals will be coming in 2021, including:
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- Angelyne
- A.P. Bio
- The Capture
- Caso Cerrado
- Dr. Death
- Girls5Eva
- Intelligence
- Kids Tonight Show
- Lady Parts
- Lost Speedways
- Real Housewives Mash-up
- Rutherford Falls
- Who Wrote That