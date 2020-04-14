Peacock TV shows and movies: What to expect from NBC's streaming service

Get ready to fly with Peacock TV's shows and movies. NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service debuts April 15 with a vast library of TV shows and movies as well as originals.

Since NBC Universal is owned by Comcast, Xfinity X1 and Flex will get the first chance to preview the new streaming service. Everyone else will see Peacock preen its feathers in July.

Peacock has been hyping the big celebrity names attached to its service, including Tina Fey (who is developing an original series titled Girls 5Eva to). However, only a few originals will be available at Peacock's April launch and some of its July premieres have been delayed due to shut-downs in film production due to COVID-19.

Other prominently hyped shows include Sam Esmail's Battlestar Galactica reboot, the adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (starring and an intriguing new series named Angelyne, about an L.A. pop star.

Peacock Premium members can also watch Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers first, without staying up late, as the The Tonight Show and Late Night programs will start streaming at 8 p.m. Eastern.

When Peacock fully takes flight in July, you will be able to made the decision of Peacock Free vs Premium. Both are ad-supported, but the premium tier costs $4.99 per month and comes with 15,000 hours of content including originals, current NBC shows and hit movies. There's another ad-free tier on top of that which costs $5 more per month. (Xfinity X1 and Flex automatically get Peacock Premium with ads, included with their subscription.)

Here's a full list of the Peacock TV shows and movies that will be offered on the streaming service during the April launch for Comcast customers and the July launch for the general public.

Peacock TV shows

Peacock will stream both classic and current NBC shows during April's Peacock Premium debut.

The service will also feature clip-based channels like the best sketches from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers and the best sketches from the SNL Vault; news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News; and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

Here are the shows available right now:

NBC Current Season

America'ss Got Talent: Champions

American Ninja Warrior

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads

Days of Our Lives

Ellen’s Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted

Law & Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

The Wall

Will & Grace

World of Dance

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Dateline

NBC Nightly News

Meet the Press

Access Hollywood

The Kelly Clarkson Show

TV library:

30 Rock

Airwolf

Alfred Hitchcock Presents

American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior Junior

A.P. Bio

Bad Girls Club

Battlestar Galactica

Below Deck

Bethenny Ever After

Botched

The Carol Burnett Show

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Columbo

The Commish

Covert Affairs

Escape to the Chateau

Everybody Loves Raymond

Face Off

Flipping Out

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

George Lopez

George to the Rescue

Ghost Hunters International

The Greatest American Hero

Hell’s Kitchen

Heroes

Hollywood Game Night

House

Jay Leno’s Garage

The Johnny Carson Show

King of Queens

Kitchen Nightmares

Kourtney & Kim Take New York

Law & Order franchise

Leave It to Beaver

Married to Medicine

Million Dollar Listing NY

Monk

Munsters

Murder She Wrote

Necessary Roughness

New Amsterdam

Open House

Parenthood

Parks and Recreation

The Profit

Psych

Punky Brewster

The Real Housewives of Dallas

The Rockford Files

Saturday Night Live

Saved By the Bell

Seaquest

Shahs of Sunset

Sliders

Southern Charm

Talk Stoop

Top Chef Masters

Two and a Half Men

Very Cavallari

WAGS

Warehouse 13

Yellowstone

Dateline

American Greed

Snapped

Forensic Files

Three Days to Live

Unsolved Mysteries

Paranormal Witness

Final Appeal

Aaron Hernandez Uncovered

Killer Couples

The Case of Caylee Anthony

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway

Peacock movies

Hundreds of classic, popular film titles including:

American Psycho

The Blair Witch Project

Blue Crush

Children of Men

Definitely Maybe

E.T.

Evan Almighty

Fear

Fletch

Jurassic Park franchise

Leap Year

Liar Liar

Lost in Translation

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Parents

Monster’s Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

Ray

Reservoir Dogs

Robin Hood

Schindler’s List

Shrek

The Story of Us

You, Me, and Dupree

Peacock kids content

Peacock will also have a ton of children's programs, including:

Curious George (original)

Where’s Waldo? (original)

Cleopatra in Space (original)

Baby Einstein Classics

Beat the Clock

Beethoven

Big Fun Crafty

Care Bears

Fievel’s American Tails

Friendly Monsters

Get Out of My Room

New Adventures of He-Man

Noddy in Toyland

Sabrina: The Animated Series

Top Chef Jr.

Woody Woodpecker

Of course, that's just a taste of the massive library coming to Peacock. The streaming service will continue to roll out more library content later in 2020 and into 2021. Here's what to expect:

TV

Popular series like The Office, This Is Us, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Project Blue Book, Downton Abbey, Suits, Bates Motel, The Mindy Project, the best of the Real Housewives franchise, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Married With Children, Roseanne, Curse of Oak Island, Pawn Stars, First 48, Storage Wars, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens and Cold Case Files

Film

New movies coming to the service include The Bourne Trilogy, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, Baby Mama, Apollo 13, The Big Lebowski, Notting Hill, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, The Hurt Locker and Open Water

Kids

New kids originals including Madagascar: A Little Wild, The Mighty Ones and TrollsTopia and movies including Trolls World Tour, Croods 2 and Despicable Me

Live Events

Sports (when they return) including the Premier League, the Ryder Cup, the NFL’s new Wild Card Playoff game and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and live events like the recently announced Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s One World: Together at Home Global Entertainment Special

Peacock originals

Like most other new streaming services (like Disney Plus), Peacock will debut original shows, movies and specials. However, development and filming on many of those projects has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss said they will postpone a "significant" number of originals to 2021. “We’re all unclear when exactly things are going to go back to normal and we’re going to be able to pick up where we left off with certain aspects of the original productions,” he said. “We are very very optimistic that there’s a handful of originals that we will have."

Among those that will likely premiere this year are:

Brave New World: Based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel, the drama imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself. Alden Eisenreich, Harry Lloyd and Jessica Brown Findlay star with Demi Moore in a recurring role.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home: The movie sequel continues to follow up on the hit USA dramedy series. The film, which is named after Tim Omundson’s Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter, will explore the marriage between Shawn, played by James Roday, and Lawson’s Juliet after the pair’s nupitals at the end of the first movie.

Punky Brewster: The 10-episode reboot of the 1984 NBC sitcom brings back original series star Soleil Moon Frye to reprise her role as the titular character, alongside Cherie Johnson as Punky’s best friend, and new stars Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband.

Saved By The Bell: The sequel series features new leads Josie Totah and Dexter Darden starring alongside original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez.

More originals will be coming in 2021, including: