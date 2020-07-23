Orioles vs Red Sox live stream: How to watch the 2020 MLB season begin

Orioles vs Red Sox start time The Orioles vs Red Sox game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST tomorrow (July 24). Pre-game coverage will likely start at the top of the hour on TV.

The thing about Orioles vs Red Sox live streams is that they might overshadow, or even obfuscate, what might be a great game. Yes, while we've got some interesting storylines going in: Baltimore's struggling and J.D. Martinez wants to eat their lineup for dingers, a lot of possible members of the audience may be shut out.

Yes, this game might be easy to call, but Orioles fans' lowered expectations — must be terrible to have your team called the worst in baseball, and your season dubbed a rebuilding year up front — will at least help manage any poor play. How bad is it? 538 marks the O's as having a < 1% chance of making the playoffs. Even Matthew McConaughey doesn't think that's a good chance.

Meanwhile, across the field, you have the Boston Red Sox, the home team for this empty-stadium affair, which just announced its opening day roster, which includes edge-cases Jonathan Araúz and Tzu-Wei Lin, with Yairo Muñoz sitting out right now as the team decided to only rock with 2 catchers.

This game should be a heavy-hitting affair, as starters Nathan Eovaldi (BOS) and Tommy Milone (BAL) have ERA's around 5 or 6 right now. Plus, Boston is down Alex Cora, due to the cheating scandals and ace pitcher Chris Sale (Tommy John Surgery).

Here's everything you need to watch the Orioles vs Red Sox live stream:

How to avoid Orioles vs Red Sox blackouts with a VPN

It's hard to watch the Orioles vs Red Sox games, but you can make it slightly easier on yourself. If you're travelling (somehow) and stuck with regional blackouts, or simple channel unavailability problems, you don't have to give up. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Orioles vs Red Sox live streams in the US

Nearly all kinds of fans are gonna hate this. You're gonna have a hard time if you want to watch Orioles vs Red Sox, with spare exceptions. The game is restricted to the NESN networks on cable (which In the U.S. are not nation-wide. That being said, you can catch the season opener on FuboTV and YouTube TV.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET local time.

You could also stream Orioles vs Red Sox through MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

ESPN is on one of the best streaming services, Sling TV, one of the most affordable ways to cut the cord.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all four of the aforementioned channels — HLN, TBS, TNT and truTV — it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports (or the lack thereof at the moment).View Deal

Orioles vs Red Sox live streams in the UK

Want to watch Orioles vs Red Sox in the United Kingdom? Well, even though BT Sport has all the rights for MLB action in the UK (through 2021), they won't have the game! Yes, this game is trouble no matter where you want to watch it.

Therefore, your best bet is to get MLB.TV, which is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Orioles vs Red Sox live streams in Canada

Again, we've got bad news: it looks like you can't watch Orioles vs Red Sox on Canadian TV.

Instead, you'll want to get yourself an MLB.TV subscription. It's great for avoiding blackouts, unless you're following the Blue Jays.