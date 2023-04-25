OnePlus Pad will cost $479 — and it’s going right after the iPad

OnePlus has officially revealed the cost of its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad.

As listed on its product page (opens in new tab), the OnePlus Pad will cost $479 when it starts shipping on May 8. At $479, the OnePlus Pad costs $150 less than the iPad Air 5 and $20 less than the iPad 2022. OnePlus’ slate is also $220 less than the $699 Samsung Galaxy S8.

A “blind sale” for OnePlus’ first Android tablet went live on Apr 10 and allowed a limited number of customers to reserve a spot in “line” to receive the upcoming slate. At the time, the blind sale seemed appropriately named since it required you to plunk down $99 without knowing the tablet’s full price.

Thankfully, we now know how much you’ll eventually have to pay off. Better yet, the deposit is fully refundable. If, for example, you think the tablet costs too much or you simply changed your mind, you can cancel your pre-order before you’re charged the full amount.

Those who pre-order the OnePlus Pad will receive a free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard cover or a OnePlus Stylo digital pencil. The keyboard cover is worth $149, according to the tablet’s listing page.

The OnePlus Pad is an 11.6-inch device sporting a 7:5 aspect ratio display, which is unusually square for a tablet (iPads are 4:3 for instance). It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and packs 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The Dimensity 9000 uses TSMC’s N4 (4nm-class) production process and is based on Arm’s latest V9 architecture.

As we said in our OnePlus Pad hands-on preview, the tablet is doing some unique things with its form factor. The squarer shape and other unusual design flourishes have quickly established the identity of OnePlus' first tablet. The responsive stylus and a useful keyboard cover, promising performance, battery life and charging speeds and other bells and whistles mark it as different from the best iPads and the best Android tablets down to its silicon bones.

At $479, the OnePlus Pad has a good shot against its competitors. It seems like an Android tablet worth getting excited about . It's possible that the OnePlus Pad could be a real iPad Pro competitor . Expect a full review from Tom’s Guide, where we’ll be able to render judgment on the OnePlus Pad. Stay tuned for more.

