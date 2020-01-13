OnePlus just confirmed the OnePlus 8's 120Hz display

After months of speculation, it's official: OnePlus will soon have one of the smoothest smartphone screens around. In a forum post, the Chinese smartphone maker officially revealed its 120Hz Fluid Display, which is all but confirmed to arrive on the eventual OnePlus 8.

Built in collaboration with Samsung Display, this new 120Hz AMOLED screen promises a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz that should make swiping and tapping feel more responsive than ever.

The 120Hz Fluid Display also packs the same MEMC technology found in premium TV sets, which allows content shot at lower framerates (such as 24 or 30 fps) to be play at 60 (or in some cases, 120) frames per second for smoother playback.

Other key features include a JNCD color accuracy ratio of 0.8, which is designed to meet the standards of professional creators, and support for over 1.07 billion possible colors.

OnePlus didn't mention when the 120Hz Fluid Display or what phones it will come to, but it seems like a safe bet to expect it on the company's rumored OnePlus 8. OnePlus' next flagship is expected to arrive as soon as May 2020, and has been rumored to sport a 120Hz display dating as far back as November 2019. Other rumored OnePlus 8 specs include a Snapdragon 865 processor, a nearly bezel-less design and a time-of-flight camera lens.