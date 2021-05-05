Office Depot coupon knocks 20% off backpacks, school supplies

May is a popular month for deals, but if you can't wait for Memorial Day sales to begin, Office Depot has a killer discount you can take advantage of now.

For a limited time, Office Depot is taking 20% off select regularly priced items via coupon code "DMX16". That's one of the best coupons we've seen from Office Depot this year. Like all coupons, there are some exclusions to keep in mind. (For instance, it can't be used on tech or furniture). However, the coupon can be used on backpacks, pots/pans, water bottles, and more.

Office Depot coupon: 20% off non-sale items

For a limited time, Office Depot is taking 20% off a regularly priced purchase via coupon code "DMX16". The coupon doesn't stack with sale prices. However, it can be used on school supplies, backpacks, storage, pots/pans, and more.View Deal

While most students continue with hybrid or remote learning, the coupon can be used to stock up on school supplies for the next semester. It can be used on various backpacks from the likes of Dickies, Jansport, HEAD, Speck, and more.

It can also be used on supplies for remote learning. This includes a variety of arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, painting supplies, markers, and more.