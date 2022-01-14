Norwich City vs Everton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Norwich City vs Everton live stream will see two teams in desperate need of a result meet at Carrow Road. The home side would be the happier of the two with a draw, but realistically both sides will be pushing for the win here.

Norwich City vs Everton live stream, date, time, channels The Norwich City vs Everton live stream takes place Saturday, January 15.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Norwich City currently sit rock bottom of the EPL table. The side have managed a poor return of 10 points from 20 games, and have lost their last six league matches in a row. To make matters worse, the Canaries have also failed to score in any of those matches.

Manager Dean Smith has been dealt a further blow with the news that Norwich City are unlikely to sign any new players in the January transfer window. At least midfielder Todd Cantwell is expected to return against Everton after missing the team’s last four matches, which might give the side a boost.

Everton are also on a pretty disastrous run of form right now. The Toffees have claimed just a single victory in their last 12 matches— though they did enjoy respectable draws with Chelsea and Spurs in that run. Unsurprisingly, this has led to a dramatically slid down the table after a fairly strong start to the season. Everton now languish in 15th, with the pre-season hopes of European qualification essentially over.

Manager Rafa Benitez is under serious pressure from the Everton fans to walk away after his popularity nosedived due to a falling out with left-back Lucas Digne. The Frenchman has now left the club for Aston Villa, but a replacement has already been signed in the form of Vitaliy Mykolenko. Center-back Nathan Patterson has also been signed from Glasgow Rangers, alongside winger Anwar El Ghazi joining on loan from Aston Villa. Expect all three to feature in this game.

This is a matchup that both sides could really do with taking all three points from. Due to their position in the table, Norwich are far more likely to be comfortable with a shared point (so long as they finally score!) but Everton will surely push hard for a victory.

Who will come out on top? Find out by watching the Norwich City vs Everton live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Norwich City vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Norwich City vs Everton live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Norwich City vs Everton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Norwich City vs Everton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.