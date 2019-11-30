Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Cyber Monday weekend is here, and we're already seeing tons of excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals ahead of the official start of the big online shopping day. This is the best time of the year to pick up a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, or just beef up your game library and snag some cheap games.

Highlights so far include Nintendo's $299 Mario Kart 8 Switch bundle, which gets you one of the best games on the platform for free. If you're in the market for new controllers, Nintendo's rarely discounted Joy-Cons are available for $59, which is the cheapest we've ever seen them.

This is also a great time to score some of the best Switch games for less, including Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey for $40 each.

Nintendo Switch Lite Cyber Monday deals have been hard to come by, but Walmart does have a Switch Lite bundle that throws in a carrying case for free.

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals right now

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals available now

Nintendo Switch hardware deals

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 at Amazon This bundle gets you the 2017 Nintendo Switch and a free copy of Nintendo's excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just note that you're getting the older model with shorter battery life. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle w/ Case: was $210 now $199 at Walmart

This Switch Lite bundle throws in a free Ematic carrying case so your Switch can stay protected on the go. This Walmart exclusive deal saves you $10. View Deal

Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 on Amazon

Regarded as one of the best games of all time, this expansive open-world adventure is available for one of its lowest prices yet.View Deal

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: was $39 now $19 This nostalgic package gets you the first three iconic Crash Bandicoot games, completely remade with gorgeous new graphics.View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59 now $44 on Amazon The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Switch lets you finally take the epic hours of Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.View Deal

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you create the Super Mario levels like never before. This sophomore installment features new creation tools, story mode, and online multiplayer. View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 This charming re-imagining of Nintendo's Game Boy classic is one of the best Switch games yet, offering classic 2D Zelda action with gorgeous new graphics.View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

Race or friends or battle friends with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For a limited time, it's $10 off at Amazon. View Deal

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu: was $60 now $42 at Amazon

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu is the perfect combination of classic Pokémon and the modern mobile action of Pokémon Go. For a limited time, save $18 on this must have Nintendo Switch game.

View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $35 at Amazon

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.View Deal

Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: was $39 now $17 at Walmart

Take a trip down memory lane with Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary. It spans three decades of Street Fighter history. For a limited time, it's on sale for an all time low price of $16.99View Deal

Nintendo Switch Accessory deals

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R): was $79 now $59

Nintendo's versatile Joy-Con controllers work great for handheld, tabletop and TV play, and just hit their lowest price ever. View Deal

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

This popular Pro Controller alternative offers motion controls and programmable rear buttons, and is an absolute bargain at this price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $63 at Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for a extended gameplay. Pick one up now for $7 off at Amazon. View Deal

Poke Ball Plus: Was $49 now $19 at Target This adorable accessory allows you to take your digital Pokemon for a stroll and unlock Mew in Pokemon Let's Go as well as Pokemon Sword and Shield.View Deal

Hori D-Pad Controller: was $25 now $19 at Amazon

This excellent, cheap Switch add-on replaces your left Joy-Con and gives you a proper d-pad for platformers and fighting games.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip: was $29.88 now $20.99 at Best Buy

Never miss a moment of gameplay with the Joy-Con charging grip. It lets you combine the left and right Joy-Con into one standard controller so you can keep playing while you charge.

View Deal

Insignia Switch Dock Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

This dock kit for the Nintendo Switch features one USB 2.0 port and on HDMI ports. It's a simple solution for connecting your Switch to an HDTV. Snag one now for $20 less than its regular price. View Deal