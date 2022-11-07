New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of November 7

Royals lead everything new on Netflix this week. Yes, folks, The Crown season 5 is almost here, and it's looking sharp. Even though nobody would have confused Dominic West for a young Prince Charles, the actor from HBO's critically-acclaimed The Wire looks to be getting a lot of camera time in this season that's all about mess.

The Crown, which has dramatized the reign of Queen Elizabeth II — tracing her story from her 1947 wedding to more modern times, now turns its gaze to the 1990's, where divorce was all the rage. At the top of the chart, we have the divorce of Prince Charles (West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Then, also expect the divorces of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

Need more? Already devoured the new movies and shows from this weekend? Netflix drops a new standup special from Neal Brennan this week, plus a documentary about the controversies of FIFA, timed for the 2022 World Cup. Then, Netflix delivers in multiple ways, with a holiday rom-com and a true crime documentary about Alabama's Stand Your Ground law.

More true crime heat comes with a documentary about the ICU horrors that Netflix recently dramatized in The Good Nurse.

But that's what's already come out, here's what's new on Netflix this week:

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix November 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Check in for another season of fun at Mango Manor! From sensational science experiments to mind-boggling magic tricks, the good times never stop.

Arriving on Netflix November 8

Behind Every Star 🇰🇷 (Netflix Series)

Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

Santa's one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl's letter with a special holiday wish.

Neal Brennan: Blocks (Netflix Comedy)

From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special.

Highest score wins! Challenge a friend or beat a mysterious foe by answering random rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography and more.

Arriving on Netflix November 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5 🇬🇧 (Netflix Series)

Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the '90s — and Queen Elizabeth II's biggest challenge to date.

From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization's checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup.

The Soccer Football Movie (Netflix Film)

Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

Arriving on Netflix November 10

Falling for Christmas (Netflix Film)

After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime.

Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor.

A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal?

This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama's Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

Alongside new allies, Ava and the sisters of the Order band together and set out to take down a false prophet hell-bent on world domination.

Arriving on Netflix November 11

Ancient Apocalypse (Netflix Documentary)

Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder.

Semih's girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored.

Zac and Darin take an eye-opening adventure across Australia, delving into its rich biodiversity and culture — and the efforts to protect both.

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Netflix Documentary)

Culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell traces the evolution — and revolution — of Black cinema from its origins to the impactful films of the 1970s.

Monica, O My Darling 🇮🇳(Netflix Film)

A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be.

A young boy leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime.

Leaving Netflix this week

Extremely little is leaving Netflix this week. So, I'll point you to our wider coverage of all of the best Netflix movies and shows leaving in November 2022.

Leaving 11/11/22

If Anything Happens I Love You

Leaving 11/13/22

Scary Movie 5

