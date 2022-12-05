New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of December 5

This week, Netflix is leading with big names. Harry, Meghan, Pinocchio and ... Boss Baby? Yes, Netflix is proving they can do it all.

The biggest item on the list is the first half of a docuseries interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But in terms of something with long-term shelf life, Guillermo Del Toro's artsy adaptation of the iconic marionette has a shot of landing in our best Netflix movies roundup and our best family movies on Netflix list.

So, if you've already helped Bullet Train up the Netflix Top 10, we're guessing you need more to watch right now. Too Hot to Handle may not be on our list of the best Netflix shows, but its fourth season looks to be sensational enough that it will get a lot of eyes.

Also, Money Heist's Korea sequel series is back for its second session. This series posits a future with a unified Korea being one where a massive hostage crisis is taking place in a bank. Need more? Already devoured the new movies and shows from this weekend? Well, get ready for the 2022 World Cup.

But that's what's already come out, here's what's new on Netflix this week:

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix December 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Netflix Family)

Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake!

Arriving on Netflix December 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Netflix Family)

Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa's elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

The Chicago native gives his hilarious takes on his wife’s restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present day preschool and examines every day human behavior which forces him to beg the question, is it just me?

Arriving on Netflix December 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Burning Patience 🇨🇱 (Netflix Film)

A young man becomes Pablo Neruda's mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

I Hate Christmas 🇮🇹 (Netflix Series)

After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days.

Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a watch-based app that rewards good deeds — until unhealthy obsessiveness takes over.

Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she's a star in the making; she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it.

Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she's a star in the making; she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it. Smiley 🇪🇸(Netflix Series)

Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they've been missing. Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (New episodes weekly)

Another set of singles arrives for a retreat at an irresistible new villa, where they'll have to say no to their natural urges in order to win big.

Arriving on Netflix December 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan (Netflix Original)

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.

Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.

This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.

In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

Arriving on Netflix December 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

CAT 🇮🇳 (Netflix Series)

Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past. Dragon Age: Absolution (Netflix Anime)

With great power at stake, a group of rebel mages and thieves goes head-to-head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact. Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Dream on! From a playroom with a climbing wall to a luxurious Airstream rebuild, Shea and Syd continue to deliver on fantasy spaces for real families. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix Film)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale. How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower 🇿🇦 (Netflix Series)

After two chaotic Christmases, will the Sello and Twala families be able to put their differences aside to welcome Beauty and Sbu's first baby? Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 🇰🇷 (Netflix Series)

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Arriving on Netflix December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 🇰🇷 (Netflix Series)

Uk becomes a hunter of the soul-swapped, when a young woman, a prisoner in her own home, seeks his help to reclaim her freedom.

Uk becomes a hunter of the soul-swapped, when a young woman, a prisoner in her own home, seeks his help to reclaim her freedom. Prisoners

Leaving Netflix this week

Surprisingly, little is leaving Netflix this week.

Leaving 12/9/22

The Shack

Leaving 12/10/22

Fast Color

Leaving 12/11/22

Manhunt: Unabomber

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.